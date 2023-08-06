The ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold has tendered his resignation and will enter early retirement, reports say.

Mr Drumgold has been on paid leave since May, after he was grilled by a Board of Inquiry into the way Mr Lehrmann’s rape trial was handled by police and prosecutors.

Brittany Higgins alleged Mr Lehrmann, her former colleague, raped her in Parliament House after a night out in 2019 – which he strongly denies – and was tried in the ACT Supreme Court in October last year.

The trial was abandoned after a juror brought banned research material into the court, before Mr Drumgold dropped the charge entirely in December – citing concerns for Ms Higgins’ mental health.

The inquiry was lead by former Queensland judge Walter Sofronoff, who handed his findings to the ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr on Monday.

The Board of Inquiry was launched after ACT DPP Shane Drumgold (pictured) claimed there was political interference in the investigation into Mr Lehrmann

Mr Barr had planned on keeping the report a secret for weeks, but Mr Sofronoff leaked the report to two media outlets without the authorisation of the ACT Government.

In November last year, a month before the charge was dropped, Mr Drumgold sent a furious letter to ACT Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan calling for the inquiry.

The prosecutor said he believed investigating officers were conspiring not to charge Mr Lehrmann, and asserted there was ‘political interference’ which hindered the investigation into Ms Higgins’ allegations.

However, Mr Drumgold eventually conceded under cross-examination that he was ‘possibly mistaken’ and there was no conspiracy, nor was there evidence of policical interference.

Mr Sofronoff’s report said: ‘The result has been a public inquiry, which was not justified by any of his allegations, that has caused lasting pain to many people and which has demonstrated his allegations to be not just incorrect, but wholly false and without any rational basis.’

More to come