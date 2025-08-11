China’s fabled Shaolin Temple , nestled in forest at the foot of a holy mountain in Henan province, is known as the cradle of kung fu and Zen buddhism.

The 1,500-year-old monastery is also at the centre of scandal as its long-time celebrity abbot Shi Yongxin is investigated over alleged financial offences and sexual misconduct.

Tourists and disciples continue to stream through the temple gates in Dengfeng, taking photos, lighting incense, bowing reverently in prayer and watching energetic kung fu performances.

It looks like business as usual, but there are subtle changes afoot.

Most noticeable is the swift removal of any trace of Shi within the temple complex, while its more aggressive commercialism has also been pared back.

