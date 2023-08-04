Last week, we asked you to think pink and share pink-colored moments from the game of your choice using #PSshare #PSBlog. Here are this week’s pink highlights:

ForgottenJasmin shares the couple from Haven gliding across a field

MdeavorVP shares a fox with glowing symbols on its fur

Sefwick shares the dancer from Bound striking a pose surrounded by ribbons and angular artillery

Defalt368 shares a young version of the Sifu protagonist with a staff in the alleyway

dougsvest shares the main character of Sable drifting across a desert and houseboat

Pintinho375 shares protagonist Mimi riding on a boat in the middle of a lake

Search #PSshare #PSBlog on Twitter or Instagram to see more entries to this week’s theme. Want to be featured in the next Share of the Week?

THEME: Heartwarming

SUBMIT BY: 11:59 PM PT on August 9, 2023

Submit heartwarming moments from the game of your choice using #PSshare #PSBlog hashtags by August 9 for a chance to be featured. Selected shares will be highlighted August 11.