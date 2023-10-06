Last week, we asked you to take a break and share moments resting in a game of your choice using #PSshare #PSBlog. Here are this week’s highlights:

KenKenVega1 shares Aloy reclining back with a smile in Horizon Forbidden West

Amianan_NiRaGuB shares Bayek resting on a blanket overlooking an Egyptian city in Assassin’s Creed Origins

wingsforsmiles shares Caij resting in a booth with her large brimmed hat pulled down in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

JB_Jawbreaker shares Atreus and Angrboda sitting on a cliffside in God of War Ragnarök

Ayzkir_VP shares Jin taking a break to pet a cat in Ghost of Tsushima

K_Alien121 shares Clive sleeping off a busy day in Final Fantasy XVI

THEME: Assassin’s Creed Mirage

SUBMIT BY: 11:59 PM PT on October 11, 2023

