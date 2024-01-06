It’s a new year, but we’re still thinking about the amazing games we played last year. This week, we’re highlighting some of your favorite captures from 2023 in Share of the Year:

__Auron__ shares Clive unleashing his power in Final Fantasy XVI

DCTLOUVP shares Abby grimacing while fighting near fire in The Last of Us Part II

TakaSanGames shares a Na’vi raising their 4-fingered hand over their face in this portrait from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

jenniandgaming shares a horse and rider framed by a lasso in Red Dead Redemption 2

wingsforsmiles shares Darth Vader’s suit lit only by the red glow of his lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Tohyan_vp shares a Tallneck wading into the waters of a ruined San Francisco in Horizon Forbidden West

Morph__1 shares Ahti the Janitor singing some karaoke in Alan Wake 2

x__stardustgaming__x shares Astarion sharing some intense side-eye in Baldur’s Gate 3

reddeadgem4 shares Basim cuddling a kitty in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Search #PSshare #PSBlog on Twitter or Instagram to see more entries to this week’s theme. Want to be featured in the next Share of the Week?

THEME: God of War Ragnarök Valhalla

SUBMIT BY: 11:59 PM PT on January 10, 2024

Next week, we head to the shores of Valhalla to face new challenges in God of War Ragnarók. Share moments from Kratos’ journey using #PSshare #PSBlog for a chance to be featured.