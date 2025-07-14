His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved a new batch of housing support beneficiaries in the emirate of Sharjah, allocated for urgent cases, with a budget of AED335 million.

A total of 431 families will benefit, including 133 families currently living in rented accommodation, 201 families residing in overcrowded homes with relatives, 61 families living in inherited houses, and 36 families in old and structurally unfit homes.

All these applications fall under the grant category, and beneficiaries will receive ready-built government housing.

The approval was announced by Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Housing, during a phone-in segment on the “Direct Line” programme, broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.