The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has launched a set of smart traffic signals as part of its broader infrastructure development strategy.

According to a WAM report, the signals are integrated into an advanced system developed under the “Green Traffic” initiative. The system aims to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance road safety across the emirate.

Smart projects to enhance Sharjah’s transport sector

Engineer Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, stated that the initiative is part of a wider package of smart projects aimed at advancing Sharjah’s transport sector. By adopting the latest global technologies, SRTA seeks to improve road infrastructure efficiency and provide innovative, sustainable solutions in line with smart urban transformation.

Benefits of the Green Traffic system

The “Green Traffic” system marks a significant step forward in traffic management. It helps reduce wait times, ease congestion, and ensure safer movement for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Al Othmani also highlighted the system’s environmental benefits, including its role in cutting harmful emissions caused by frequent stops and starts—contributing directly to Sharjah’s sustainability goals and its vision for a greener future.

The smart traffic signals incorporate advanced technologies, including sensors and detectors that monitor traffic volumes and adjust signal timings in real-time. This allows for smoother, more synchronized traffic flow, enabling vehicles to pass through multiple green lights at consistent speeds between 40 and 50 km/h.

Beyond easing congestion—particularly during peak hours—the system also reduces risks from uncontrolled pedestrian crossings.