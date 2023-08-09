A 65-year-old woman was bitten by a shark Monday afternoon at Rockaway Beach, the authorities said, in what appeared to be the first confirmed shark bite in New York City waters in decades.

The woman, Tatyana Koltunyuk, was bitten on the left leg as she swam near Beach 59th Street, a spokeswoman for the city’s parks department said. Ms. Koltunyuk was swimming alone when lifeguards heard her screaming for help, according to a police report.

Lifeguards removed Ms. Koltunyuk from the water, applied a tourniquet and administered other first aid, and emergency responders then took her to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday, her condition was listed as “serious but stable,” the police said.

“We hope for a full recovery for this swimmer,” the parks department spokeswoman, Meghan Lalor, said in a statement. “Though this was a frightening event, we want to remind New Yorkers that shark bites in Rockaway are extremely rare.”