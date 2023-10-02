Full story: John Lewis boss Sharon White to step down Sarah Butler Sharon White, the chair of British retailer John Lewis Partnership, plans to step down in February 2025 at the end of her five-year term, my colleague Sarah Butler reports. White has asked the board of John Lewis – Britain’s biggest department store chain, which also operates Waitrose supermarkets – to start looking for a successor as she will not seek a second term. Her resignation makes White the shortest serving chair in the business’s history, according to the BBC, which first reported her planned exit. She has also requested a review of the chair’s accountabilities to ensure that these continue to support a turnaround plan. White said: “Having led the partnership through the pandemic and the worst of the cost of living crisis, it is important that there is now a smooth and orderly succession process and handover. “The partnership is making progress in its modernisation and transformation with improving results. There is a long road ahead and I am committed to handing on the strongest possible partnership to my successor.” She said the chair of John Lewis was “a special and unique role in UK business” with responsibilities for the “long-term health” of the group’s staff-owned model which aimed for “commercial success twinned with a commitment to first rate customer service and action in our communities”. Here’s the full story:

Over in Wall Street, Tesla’s shares are set to fall after the electric carmaker missed market estimates for third-quarter deliveries this morning. Tesla has reported delivered 435,059 vehicles in the July-September quarter, a fall of almost 6% compared with April-June, when it handed over 466,140 new models. Tesla says this sequential decline in volumes was caused by planned downtimes for factory upgrades, and that its target of delivering around 1.8m vehicles during 2023. Financial analysts had expected Tesla to deliver 454,100 vehicles, according to 19 analysts polled by Visible Alpha. Tesla shares are down almost 3% in pre-market trading.

Sharon White had an impressive CV when she was appointed as John Lewis’s chair in 2019. Having run communications regulator Ofcom, White had also held a senior position in the Treasury, and also worked at the World Bank, the British embassy in Washington, and Tony Blair’s policy unit at No 10. She’d been suggested as a possible Bank of England governor in 2019 too. But he didn’t have experience of UK retail, and joined John Lewis just as the pandemic struck. Bloomberg Opinion columnist Andrea Felsted says White made some missteps: White assumed pandemic purchasing via smartphone would be permanent and closed 16 John Lewis outlets, including six department stores. That now looks shortsighted, as consumers are rediscovering IRL shopping. In July 2020, she set out plans to expand John Lewis’s financial services and to move into private rented housing. The aim of her strategic blueprint was to revive the partnership’s profit in three to five years. But last month, she said this plan wouldn’t deliver the targeted £400 million ($486 million) until 2028, two years later than envisaged. A seasoned shopkeeper is needed to get the partnership back on track, Felsted adds: While its first-ever chief executive officer, Nish Kankiwala, has significant consumer goods know-how, he hasn’t led a retailer either. The company has plenty of time to find the right candidate. It should make use of this period to ensure the new chair has run both physical stores and an internet operation. The successful candidate should then dismantle some of the distractions that John Lewis is now saddled with, such as the financial services expansion and the housing venture. In the department stores, this person should stick to selling products that consumers want to buy, at prices they feel deliver good value for money. At Waitrose, meanwhile, the new chair should ensure management — which should also be bolstered with more supermarket expertise — puts the supply-chain problems that have plagued the grocer behind it. More here: New John Lewis Chair Must Find Its Way Back Into British Hearts

The news that Sharon White won’t seek a second term running the John Lewis Partnership came just hours after the retailer released its latest retail report, looking at key shopping trends and products. My colleague Zoe Wood explains: They are the things you didn’t know you needed but now can’t live without: a fitness tracker, wireless headphones, a fancy “bean-to-cup” coffee maker and, more recently, an air fryer. For women add a flattering jumpsuit and white trainers (but forget the floral midi). Kitchen gadgets come and go but a KitchenAid food mixer and Sage bean-to-cup coffee machine are among the (pricey) products that “defined” changing tastes during a period bookended by the post-Olympics glow and a grim cost of living crisis, it says.

Back in the eurozone, meanwhile, unemployment has dropped back to a record low. The jobless rate across the euro area fell back to 6.4% in August, down from 6.5% in July, and back to the historic low set earlier this year. In the wider European Union, it fell to 5.9% from 6%. Statistics body Eurostat says there are now 12.837m unemployed people in the EU, including 10.856m in the euro area. Compared with July 2023, unemployment decreased by around 112,000 in the EU and by 107,000 in the euro area. ING analyst Bert Colijn says the eurozone labour market is showing “incredible resilience”, adding: Spain, France and Italy all saw unemployment tick down, while countries with very low unemployment rates like Germany and Netherlands experienced a stable unemployment rate in August. Developments in the labour market have been somewhat puzzling. Economic growth has broadly stalled for about a year now, but the job market has continued to thrive. This seems to be the case for a variety of reasons like strong performance in several sectors, labour hoarding, sick leave and a preference for shorter work hours. Some of these factors do not necessarily behave cyclically, which makes it difficult to get a good handle on how unemployment will develop in the coming quarters.

GlobalData: White faced ‘unprecedented challenges’ Sharon White will part ways with John Lewis Partnership after a challenging tenure, says GlobalData’s lead retail analyst, Zoe Mills. Mills explains: “Dame Sharon White has been at the helm of the John Lewis Partnership during an exceedingly rocky period. She has faced unprecedented challenges, namely the global pandemic, and the cost-of-living crisis. Indeed, while she will have been its shortest-serving chair in its history, she will have withstood at least four Prime Ministers during her tenure. “White oversaw the removal of the “Never Knowingly Undersold” price promise but failed to replace it with anything meaningful. The implementation of its ANYDAY range has been successful to some degree in enabling customers to trade down within the store as the cost-of-living crisis hit, but it has noticeably reduced marketing of the brand over the last year, indicating that it may have damaged quality perceptions of the retailer. Whoever replaces White faces “significant challenges”, Mills points out, adding: The most important being that they ensure that the two-year delay on its transformation plan slips no further.” Updated at 07.56 EDT

Sharon White has faced a number of challenges since she began running John Lewis in 2020, points out Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor. This includes pressures from the cost-of-living crisis which resulted in first-half loss before tax and exceptional items of £57.3m this year and an underlying £77.6m pre-tax loss in the 2022-23 financial year. The company’s turnaround plan is taking longer than expected – White said that a high requirement for investment as well as inflationary pressures have meant it will take two years longer than expected to revive profit levels. The cost-of-living crisis with a softer consumer backdrop means John Lewis shoppers are holding off from spending on expensive big-ticket items like white goods and technology. However, they are still spending on cheaper items like fashion and beauty. In Waitrose, inflation has been responsible for the latest rise in sales with average prices rising by 9% whereas the volume of goods sold dropped by 5%. Profits have been struggling at John Lewis for a number of years amid high costs relating to its vast store estate and the rise in cheaper e-commerce rivals like Amazon. Waitrose has struggled as customers become increasingly price sensitive amid the elevated inflation, rising interest rate environment, as well as stiff competition from cheaper rivals like Aldi and Lidl. Focus will be on the all-important festive period when John Lewis typically enjoys a seasonal boost. It is a daunting task at hand to revive John Lewis’ fortunes at an already challenging time for retail more broadly, laid bare by the recent collapse of Wilko.

UK manufacturing stuck in contraction The downturn at UK manufacturing continued in September, new data shows, which could drag the economy into a contraction by the end of this year. Data provider S&P Global reports that output, new orders and employment at UK factories all fell last month. Manufacturers were hit by weaker demand from both domestic and overseas customers, with exports suffering from client uncertainty and the subdued global economic situation. This left the UK manufacturing purchasing managers’ index at 44.3 in September – below the 50-point mark showing stagnation, and one of the weakest readings in the last 14 years (although slightly higher than August’s 39-month low of 43.0). The report says: All five of the sub-indices comprising the PMI (new orders, output, employment, stocks of purchases and supplier delivery times) were consistent with a weakening of underlying sector performance. Manufacturers said they cut their output for the seventh month running, as they reacted to falling new orders. Demand was hit by “ongoing market uncertainty, the cost-of-living crisis and weak conditions in overseas markets”, the report says. New export business contracted for the twentieth month in a row, due to lower demand from within Europe, the US, mainland China and Brazil. Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, explains: “September saw the manufacturing sector still mired in contraction territory, as weak conditions at home and abroad hit new order intakes and led to a further scaling back of production volumes. The cost-of-living crisis and recent rapid rise in interest rates are taking their toll, according to producers, raising the possibility of the broader UK economy slipping back into contraction during the second half of the year. The downturn is being felt throughout the manufacturing sector, with demand falling from both households and businesses. The resulting rise in caution at manufacturers is driving risk aversion and shifting their focus towards margin protection and cost control, highlighted by further cuts in employment, purchasing and inventories. These all point to companies battening down the hatches in expectation of stormy conditions ahead. There was slightly better news for producers on the price front, as a mix of lower costs and rising selling prices aided margin protection efforts. However, with oil prices on the rise, the environment may become less disinflationary in the coming months.

Sharon White has faced serious challenges through her time running John Lewis – with retailers hit by pandemic lockdowns, and the highest inflation rate in four decades. Bloomberg says: White was appointed in 2020 from the UK’s telecommunications regulator Ofcom and hadn’t previously worked in retail. Her overhaul of John Lewis has faced setbacks from the Covid pandemic and Britain’s high rate of inflation which she said has hit the business “like a hurricane.” She was recently forced to push back a crucial turnaround plan by two years, meaning the company won’t hit a goal of £400m in profits until 2027/28. There could also be a setback to plans for 40% of profits to come from non-retail activities, such as housing, by 2030.

Sharon White to step down from John Lewis Dame Sharon White, chairman of John Lewis Partnership Photograph: Terry Murden/Alamy It’s official: Sharon White, the chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, is to stand down when her current term expires after five years at the group, as rumoured this morning (see earlier post). In a statement, JLP says White has asked the Partnership Board to initiate the process to appoint a successor as she enters “the latter stages of her five-year term”, which is officially due to end in early 2025. White began the role in February 2020 and her five-year term as Chairman comes to an end in February 2025. As part of the recruitment process, White has also asked the Board to review the accountabilities of the Chairman’s role to ensure that these continue to support the successful transformation of the business, JLP says. White says: “The Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership is a special and unique role in UK business. The Chairman is responsible for the long-term health of the Partnership’s model – commercial success twinned with a commitment to first rate customer service and action in our communities. “Having led the Partnership through the pandemic and the worst of the cost of living crisis, it is important that there is now a smooth and orderly succession process and handover. “The Partnership is making progress in its modernisation and transformation with improving results. There is a long road ahead and I am committed to handing on the strongest possible Partnership to my successor.” As flagged earlier, John Lewis warned last month that its plan to return to “sustainable” profit would take two years longer than planned, partly due to the impact of inflation. It made a £59m loss for the six months to July. In March, it posted a worse than expected £230m full-year loss in the last financial year, meaning staff at its John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets didn’t get a bonus. Updated at 05.37 EDT

UK mortgage rates have continued to slip away from their recent highs. Data provider Moneyfacts reports that the average rate on two-year, and five-year fixed home loans slipped a little today. Here’s the details: The average 2-year fixed residential mortgage rate today is 6.47%. This is down from an average rate of 6.48% on the previous working day.

The average 5-year fixed residential mortgage rate today is 5.97%. This is down from an average rate of 5.98% on the previous working day.

Eurozone manufacturing sector stuck in deep downturn In the economic world, the eurozone manufacturing sector remained mired in a deep downturn last month as factory orders plummeted and job losses accelerated. The latest poll of purchasing managers across the euro area found that the eurozone manufacturing economy continued to contract at a sharp rate at the end of the third quarter. The latest HCOB PMI data found considerable weakness across the sector, with new orders continuing to shrink at one of the fastest paces since the survey began in 1997. Firms cut back on job numbers, bought fewer components and less raw materials, and also ran down their inventories, even though input costs fell sharply yet again. This pulled the HCOB eurozone manufacturing PMI down to 43.4, from August’s 43.5, which shows a sharper contraction. Germany’s factory sector suffered a faster drop in activity, with output there falling at the fastest rate in almost three-and-a-half years.

One in four new UK homeowners opt for ‘marathon mortgages’ to cut payments Mark Sweney A quarter of young homeowners who have a new mortgage have opted to pay it back over 35 years or more in an attempt to make monthly payments more affordable, according to Experian this morning. Analysis by the credit data company found that 25% of new homeowners aged 29 and under between January and March this year had opted for a repayment term of at least 35 years. This compares with the historical typical level of about 10%, which Experian recorded in January 2020. First-time buyers and movers are increasingly opting for “marathon” mortgages – with lenders offering terms of as long as 40 years on some deals – for lower monthly payments in an effort to bridge the gap between rising living costs and still-high asking prices. More here:

