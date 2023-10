People Moves In his new role, Ferguson will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Shaw Gibbs’ IT operations, including infrastructure development, cybersecurity, and digital transformation initiatives which are linked to the acquisitive and organic growth of the organisation

Shaw Gibbs promotes Mark Ferguson to IT director

Shaw Gibbs has announced the promotion of Mark Ferguson to the position of IT director.

