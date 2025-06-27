In a heartbreaking turn of events, actress Shefali Jariwala, widely known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, has reportedly passed away at the age of 42. According to sources, she suffered a cardiac arrest late on June 27 and could not be revived despite being rushed to the hospital. A hospital receptionist confirmed the tragic news.

Shefali, who rose to fame with the iconic music video Kanta Laga and later appeared on reality TV, was reportedly brought in by her husband and three others. Her sudden demise has shocked the entertainment industry and her fans, with condolences expected to pour in as the news spreads. An official statement from the family is still awaited.

Her untimely death is the latest in a series of shocking losses among former Bigg Boss contestants, sparking conversations about a so-called “Bigg Boss curse.” Here’s a look at six other former housemates who died young:

1. Sidharth Shukla

Winner of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth passed away in 2021 at the age of 40 due to a sudden heart attack. Known for his charisma and leadership, his death left the nation mourning.

2. Pratyusha Banerjee

A popular face from Bigg Boss 7, Pratyusha tragically died by suicide in 2016 at just 24. She was known for her lively personality and rising TV career.

3. Swami Om

A controversial contestant from Bigg Boss 10, Swami Om passed away in 2021 after battling COVID-19. Despite his polarizing presence, his death reflected the pandemic’s deadly reach.

4. Sonali Phogat

Politician and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat died in 2023 at the age of 42 due to a heart attack. She was admired for her confidence and energy.

5. Somadas Chathannoor

Appearing in the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Somadas died in 2021 due to COVID-19 complications. He was loved for his gentle demeanor and smile.

6. Jayashree Ramaiah

Known from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 3, Jayashree died by suicide in 2020. Her death sparked important conversations about mental health in the entertainment world.