28 min Sheffield United are coming back into the game. It’s been a topsy-turvy first half, which is no surprise given the fragile confidence of both teams.

25 min Archer and Beto have both shown signs of what their managers saw in them, not least eyecatching pace. Archer’s movement is excellent, while Beto is awkward to play against and seems to have a great attitude. He’s a long way to the left of the effective-elegant scale, but Everton won’t care about that. Updated at 07.58 EDT

21 min: Good save from Pickford! Baldock plays a one-two-three with Hamer, who curls a crisp first-time shot from 20 yards that is pushed round the near post by the diving Pickford. Gustavo Hamer is a lovely footballer: sparky, skilful and direct. Updated at 07.52 EDT

20 min Larouci cuts outside Gueye and drives a shot from a tight angle that is comfortably held by Pickford.

20 min This is an excellent spell for Everton. Beto galumphs into the area on the left but his cross is well blocked.

18 min: Chance for Everton! Everton win the ball in midfield and suddenly break four on two. Danjuma cuts into the area from the left, ignores the pass to Onana and drives a shot that deflects wide off the stretching Egan. Excellent defending from Egan, but Danjuma could have given Onana a much easier chance. Updated at 07.49 EDT

16 min Everton actually had a penalty shout just before the goal. Beto’s shot hit the elbow of Robinson, who threw himself at the ball and had limbs flying everywhere. Doesn’t matter now.

Young boomed an outswinging corner to the far post, where Onana wrestled with Vinicius Souza and headed the ball down into the six-yard box. Doucoure thighed it towards goal, forcing a brilliant reaction save from Foderingham, but he had plenty of time to put the loose ball into the net from close range. Doucoure, who scored Everton’s last Premier League goal of 2022-23, has got their first of 2023-24. Updated at 07.51 EDT

GOAL! Sheff Utd 0-1 Everton (Doucoure 14) Everton take the lead from the corner! Abdoulaye Doucoure pounces to give Everton the lead. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 07.49 EDT

14 min: Just wide from Beto! Everton almost take the lead out of nothing. Doucoure lays the ball off to Beto, on the edge of the D. He curls a first-time shot that nicks off a defender and spins just wide of the far post.

13 min A long throw is headed away towards Norwood on the edge of the D. His volley is blocked by Beto (I think). This is good stuff from Sheffield United.

12 min Hamer plays an early through ball to Archer, who scurries into the area and is about to shoot with his left foot when Tarkowski gets a vital touch on the ball.

11 min Hamer crackles down the left, away from Tarkowski, and angles a cutback that is deflected into the hands of Pickford. Those two runs from Hamer have got the crowd going. Updated at 07.42 EDT

10 min Norwood floats the free-kick beyond the far post, where Egan is weirdly unmarked. He heads too close to Pickford, who saves comfortably to his right. The lack of pace on the ball made it a trickier chance than it first looked.

9 min Hamer makes a good run down the right and is fouled by Branthwaite. Yellow card for Branthwaite, who led with his studs. Branthwaite stretches a leg again and catches Gustavo Hamer. In the book he goes! Photograph: Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 07.45 EDT

7 min Baldock’s corner is headed away.

6 min McBurnie combines with Archer on the edge of the area and tries to twist away from Patterson, who lunges to concede a corner.

5 min Nowt to report. The ball isn’t seeing enough of the grass. Jarrad Branthwaite makes a clearance for Everton. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Updated at 07.38 EDT

2 min Patterson’s excellent cross is headed away well at the near post by Robinson, then Larouci almost loses the ball in his own area. Everton have made a fast start.

1 min Peep peep! Everton kick off from left to right as we watch.

The players are about to emerge. It’s a nice afternoon in Sheffield, around 20 degrees; a good day to get your first league win of the season.

Sean Dyche talks to TNT Sports

Transfer window verdict: 2/5 Sheffield United You win some, you lose some. If Paul Heckingbottom is still sore about losing his two stars of last season’s promotion campaign – Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye – amid a summer of turmoil at Bramall Lane, at least the manager has signed a young striker of immense promise in the England Under-21 striker, Cameron Archer. He shone on loan at Middlesbrough from Aston Villa last season and the Leicester loanee cum England Under-21 left-back, Luke Thomas, also appears a fine acquisition, but the bulk of Heckingbottom’s new recruits boast even less experience. Last season’s collapsed takeover has much to answer for. Verdict: 2/5 Everton Considering the financial constraints they are under, Sean Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell did well to address longstanding issues up front. The failure to strengthen further or replace several deadline day departures, however, has left a poor, threadbare squad in a weaker position both creatively and defensively than when Dyche called for major changes at the end of last season. Verdict: 2/5

Team news: Archer and Beto start The two big signings make their Premier League debuts up front. Cameron Archer starts alongside Oli McBurnie for Sheffield United, while Yasser Larouci replaces the injured Ben Osborn at left-back. Beto replaces Lewis Dobbin in the only change from last weekend’s defeat at home to Wolves. Sean Dyche has named just seven subs, though Dwight McNeil is among them. Sheffield United (3-5-2) Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Larouci; Archer, McBurnie.

Substitutes: Davies, Basham, Trusty, Bogle, Thomas, Slimane, Osula, Traore. Everton (4-2-3-1) Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Gueye, Onana; Garner, Doucoure, Danjuma; Beto.

Substitutes: Virginia, Lonergan, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Onyango, McNeil, Chermiti. Referee Andy Madley. Updated at 07.50 EDT