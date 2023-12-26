The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight and it’s the Blades who host the Hatters this afternoon, both in the bottom three.
United are rock bottom, nine points taken from 18 games so far and only two wins – one fewer than the visitors, who sit 18th, three points above the Blades ahead of kick-off. Neither team can move out of the bottom three with victory on the day but they must start picking up points fast if they want a shot at survival.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
CHANCE!!! Adebayo races onto the ball from Brown’s flick-on into the box, burt Foderingham closes the gap quickly and forces the striker too wide to keep it in the field of play!
Doughty’s free-kick is met by a weak punch from Foderingham that does little to clear the danger, but Barkley can’t make anything of his follow-up shot and the ball is thumped away.
Assist Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga
Goal Alfie Henry Harman Doughty
McBurnie rises at the far post and heads towards goal, but the ball hits him via a deflection, looping up and over the bar before landing on top of Kaminski’s net!
BLOCKED!!! Hamer dribbles into the area and opens up his body to shoot goalwards, but Osho gets in the way and deflects his strike behind for a Sheffield United corner!
Yellow Card Anel Ahmedhodžić
Forward come Sheffield United as Hamer passes inside to Archer on the edge of the box. He tees up Vinicius to shoot first-time, but the Brazilian’s 25-yard effort is easily blocked by Osho.
Giles plays the ball forward to Adebayo in the box who tries to take on the defence, but finds himself crowded out and Baldock’s intervention gives the Blades a goal-kick.
Luton beat Sheffield United 1-0 away from home in the Championship last season, but have never won back-to-back league visits to Bramall Lane before.