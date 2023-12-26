(Action Images via Reuters)

Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight and it’s the Blades who host the Hatters this afternoon, both in the bottom three.

United are rock bottom, nine points taken from 18 games so far and only two wins – one fewer than the visitors, who sit 18th, three points above the Blades ahead of kick-off. Neither team can move out of the bottom three with victory on the day but they must start picking up points fast if they want a shot at survival.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.