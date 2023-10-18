Jonathan Morgan, the Sheffield United Women manager, is the subject of an investigation by the club, it is understood.

The Daily Mail has reported Morgan is being investigated after a formal complaint was made this month about his alleged conduct, and that he had agreed to step away from matches and training while the club looked into the matter. The report said concerns have been raised about his alleged treatment of certain squad members.

Sheffield United and Morgan’s representatives gave no comment when contacted. Morgan, previously in charge at Leicester and Burnley, took the reins at the Women’s Championship side in February this year.

He was absent from the touchline when Sheffield United played London City Lionesses at Bramall Lane on 7 October, an occasion when tributes were paid to Maddy Cusack after the 27-year-old, who was the team’s longest-serving player and also worked in the club’s commercial department, died in September.