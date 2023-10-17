SHEIKH JASSIM could launch a bid to buy Tottenham after withdrawing his Manchester United takeover offer, according to reports.

The Qatari has been linked with purchasing a Premier League club since his interest in the Red Devils was first made public.

2 Sheikh Jassim could try to buy Tottenham Credit: AFP

2 The Glazers did not want to relinquish majority control of Manchester United Credit: Getty

Sheikh Jassim is understood to have submitted a £5billion offer to purchase United – which he has now withdrawn after months of stalemate.

Rival bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to buy a 25 per cent stake in the club for around £1.4billion.

And Sheikh Jassim could turn his attention to Spurs, report The Mirror.

The Lilywhites had received interest from Paris Saint-Germain owners Qatar Sports Investments (QSI).

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi is believed to have played a role in Sheikh Jassim’s proposed United bid, and the pair could link up once again to discuss a move for Tottenham.

Qatar have held a long-term interest in the North London club while Sheikh Jassim has always eyed Spurs as an alternative to United should his bid fail, which it now has.

It is unclear whether Spurs chiefs Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis would entertain offers for the club.

However, they are under pressure from unhappy supporters.

Meanwhile United senior staff are shocked by the takeover U-turn.

Club employees had been gearing up for a full buy-out of the club this month by Sheikh Jassim.

A number had even been told not to book any annual leave for this month to help see the takeover through.

Meetings were still going on last week to try and rescue the Qatari bid which was for a 100 per cent sale at £5billion.

It is understood a number of the six strong Glazer family who are on the club board were happy to sell.

But co-chairman Joel Glazer, who was in control of the process, was the one wanting to either keep a majority shareholding or accept an increased bid of £6bn.