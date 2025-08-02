Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the latest progress of the Etihad Rail project and embarked on a passenger train journey from Dubai to Fujairah, signaling a historic milestone for the UAE’s national railway network.

Read-UAE’s Etihad Rail eyes passenger service launch for 2026

The symbolic journey marks a pivotal phase in the development of the country’s integrated rail system, with commercial operations of passenger services expected to begin in 2026. Sheikh Mohammed’s visit highlights his personal commitment to overseeing strategic infrastructure initiatives that align with the UAE’s long-term national development goals.

A vision of integration and growth

In remarks during the visit, Sheikh Mohammed described Etihad Rail as one of the UAE’s most transformative infrastructure projects, bringing broad economic, social, and developmental benefits.

“Etihad Rail is a vital economic artery that supports the UAE’s journey to the future,” he said. “It is a key pillar in our vision to build an integrated transport network that strengthens the UAE’s position as a leading logistics hub, while facilitating the movement of people and goods.”

He emphasised that the project embodies the spirit of the Union and reflects national aspirations for sustainability, connectivity, and improved quality of life across all seven emirates. Sheikh Mohammed also praised the efforts of the Etihad Rail team, calling their work a source of national pride and a key contribution to the country’s future-oriented, sustainable transport system.

During the visit, he received a detailed briefing from Etihad Rail engineers and officials on project progress and upcoming milestones. Team members expressed their gratitude for the leadership’s continued support and described the visit as a historic moment, reinforcing their dedication to delivering a world-class rail network.

Connecting the emirates, empowering communities

The passenger train connecting Dubai and Fujairah is part of the broader Etihad Rail vision to link 11 cities and regions across the country, from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah on the east coast. Once completed, the network will provide a safe, sustainable, and advanced mode of transportation for citizens, residents, and visitors.

Passenger trains will operate at speeds of up to 200 km/h and are expected to accommodate up to 400 passengers per trip. By 2030, the system is projected to carry 36.5 million passengers annually. The first four passenger stations will be located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah, with further expansion planned across the network.

These strategically located hubs aim to reduce travel time, improve accessibility, and boost social and economic ties between communities. The rail system also promises to enhance everyday mobility, empower local economies, and serve as a catalyst for tourism, trade, and sustainable development throughout the country.

Leadership endorsement of a national priority

Sheikh Mohammed was welcomed at the station by a delegation from Etihad Rail, led by Saeed AlAhbabi, Chief Business Support Officer, along with several senior company executives.

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, emphasised the leadership’s role in advancing this national priority.

“We had the honour of hosting Sheik Mohammed aboard a passenger train between Dubai and Fujairah,” Sheikh Theyab said. “His visit demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the UAE’s leadership to support transformative national projects that propel our nation forward.”

He noted that Sheikh Mohammed has been an integral part of the journey from the launch of the “Projects of the 50” initiative in 2021, to the full inauguration of the national freight rail network in 2023. “Today, we stand on the cusp of a transformative era in transportation and take immense pride in the leadership’s support for a project that strengthens connectivity and enhances the UAE’s global competitiveness.”

Pioneering sustainable infrastructure

Etihad Rail continues to advance its passenger service preparations with high standards of operational readiness and safety. Each train will offer a modern, integrated travel experience built around comfort, reliability, and sustainability. The network also reinforces the UAE’s growing reputation as a regional leader in transport innovation.

The national railway is central to the UAE’s broader environmental goals, supporting the country’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. As both a freight and passenger network, Etihad Rail plays a critical role in reducing carbon emissions, lowering traffic congestion, and promoting green alternatives to road travel.

The railway is already fully operational for freight, connecting industrial zones and key logistics hubs across the country. The addition of passenger services will complete a vital link in the UAE’s transport ecosystem, driving economic integration and improving quality of life nationwide.

As the UAE prepares for commercial operations to begin in 2026, the Etihad Rail project stands as a testament to national unity, forward-looking leadership, and a shared vision for a connected, sustainable future.