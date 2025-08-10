Image: Abu Dhabi Media Office/ WAM

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (SZGM) in Abu Dhabi has moved up two places (from its 2024 ranking) to rank 8th among 25 key global landmarks in TripAdvisor’s 2025 Top Attractions category in its global report.

The mosque also retained its position as the number one attraction in the Middle East in this category, topping a list of the region’s 10 most iconic sites.

The ranking, based on reviews of more than eight million landmarks worldwide, places the mosque in the top one per cent globally.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah also made the list, ranking among the top 10 per cent of sites globally after recently opening visitor services.

Dr Yousif Al Obaidli, director-general of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, credited the achievement to the UAE’s “visionary leadership” and the centre’s strategic focus on service quality. “This success crowns a continuous series of outstanding initiatives and services offered throughout the year,” he said.

The mosque attracts global visitors

The Abu Dhabi mosque draws more than seven million visitors annually, about 82 per cent of them from overseas.

New initiatives include general cultural tours, ‘Unseen Glimpses’ guided rides to restricted areas, Sura evening tours for 24-hour access, and El-Delleel multimedia guides in 14 languages, including sign language.

The centre has also expanded its cultural facilities with the Dome of Peace, Al Jami Library, a cultural auditorium, and permanent and temporary exhibitions on Islamic history and art.

These include Al-Andalus: History and Civilisation, Coins of Islam: History Revealed, and The Hajj: Memories of a Journey.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranking: Numbers