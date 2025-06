CALGARY (Reuters) -Shell Canada’s decision on whether to pursue Phase 2 of LNG Canada will depend on other opportunities that are available, President Stastia West said on Tuesday at a conference.

LNG Canada, the country’s first LNG export facility, is a joint venture between Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation and Kogas.

It is expected to ship its first cargoes by the middle of 2025.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Chris Reese)