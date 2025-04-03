LONDON — The 1999 action game “Shenmue” was on Thursday named the most influential video game of all time following a survey organised by BAFTA, the British association that honours films, television and video games.

The series, created by Japanese designer Yu Suzuki, stars a young Ryo Hazuki as he seeks to avenge the death of his father, killed by a mysterious martial arts specialist.

The game is split into three instalments (Shenmue I, II, and III) and was, at the time of the first instalment’s release, the most expensive game in history to produce.

While the third instalment was available on PlayStation 4 and PC, the first two defined the brief history of the Dreamcast console, the first so-called sixth-generation console, released by Japanese manufacturer Sega in 1998.

Having become a cult classic among many gamers, “Shenmue” is known as a pioneer in open-world gaming and for popularising the “quick time event,” a moment in which the player is asked to perform a specific action within a given time limit.

“Games are an immensely innovative force and it’s brilliant to recognise those titles which have truly shaped the course of our medium,” said Luke Hebblethwaite, head of the BAFTA video games division.

Yu Suzuki said he was “deeply honoured and grateful” to see “Shenmue” come out on the top in the poll and thanked the “fans around the world who have continued to love and support” the game.

“Doom”, the series that helped popularise first-person shooters and enjoyed immense commercial success, came second in the survey of thousands of players.

Developed by id Software for PC and released in 1993, the game puts players in the role of a soldier facing demons in a universe blending science fiction and horror.

In third place was “Super Mario Bros”, the famous platform game developed by Nintendo in 1985, in which the red-suited plumber Mario navigates various levels to save Princess Peach.

Unanimously acclaimed upon its release, it remains one of the best-selling games of all time, with over 40 million copies sold worldwide.

Also included in the top 10 are “Half-Life” (1998), “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” (1998), “Minecraft” (2011), “Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2” (2025), and “Super Mario 64” (1996).

The annual Bafta Game Awards will take place at a ceremony in London on April 8.