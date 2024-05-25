Sharmin Segal’s performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Heeramandi has stirred criticism for being ‘expressionless,’ sparking debate among viewers.

An interview conducted by News18 Showsha during the show’s promotion, featuring Sharmin and co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh, has drawn attention on social media platforms.

Sharmin Segal Indirectly Calls Sanjeeda ‘An Outsider’ After She Calls SLB A ‘Perfectionist’

In the interview, Sanjeeda praised Bhansali as a ‘perfectionist’ with a keen eye for excellence and honesty in his craft.

However, Sharmin interjected, dismissing the term ‘perfectionist’ as inadequate to describe Bhansali’s multifaceted approach. She targeted Sanjeeda by indirectly labelling someone calling SLB perfectionist as an ‘outsider’. She highlighted his ability to embrace spontaneity and seek rawness and magic in performances, challenging the notion of mere perfectionism.

Sharmin gives out such mean girl energy pic.twitter.com/b5P3hYs1bE — Ash (@ashilikeit) May 24, 2024

The clip from the interview circulated online, eliciting mixed reactions from users. Many criticised Sharmin’s comments, labelling them arrogant and disrespectful for contrasting Sanjeeda’s composed response.

A user wrote, “What is she high on 24/7.” Another commented, “Something is so off bout her.”

A third user wrote, “She’s awful. So on top of being a terrible actress, she’s also mean and petty.”

Some condemned Sharmin’s perceived lack of appreciation for Bhansali’s expertise, attributing her remarks to privilege rather than merit.

What is she high on 24/7😂 — pari ❥ (@sonalarora_) May 24, 2024

She’s awful. So on top of being a terrible actress she’s also mean and petty — silhan (@whitelily22) May 24, 2024

I mean if he was a perfectionist he wouldn’t have casted you soo… — Kamya🍉 (@al00salad) May 24, 2024

if i was Sanjeeda I’d start crying. Who talks like this omg — Genshin Controversy Log (@genshinissue) May 24, 2024

Daaaamn.. that’s was unnecessary. No wonder the cast looks done with her in all interviews — Sanjana Rao (@sanjana96206) May 24, 2024

I am telling you she just ruining more for her. Ik it was a old interview like a month or 2 old,but this gives me second hand embarrassment — Vincyʳᵖʷᵖ⁷ (@yoongieoww) May 24, 2024

We thought ananya and Sonam were arrogant and privileged. — Praneeta Rao (@RaoPraneeta) May 24, 2024

i remember sanjeeda from “ek hasina thi” girl was amazing. WaheedaJaan was actually a difficult character, she was petty, jealous, pathetic but sanjeeda still made her likeable. calling her an outsider, such a classless take man somebody show her the door — radha. (@radhasdream) May 24, 2024

Shar”mean” is definitely a Shar”mindagi” — S (@s_lostsoul) May 25, 2024

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi, a Netflix series set against the backdrop of the Indian independence revolution, portrays the clash between courtesans in Lahore’s red-light district and British Raj officials.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, the show delves into themes of power, struggle, and independence.

(Also read: Heeramandi: Amid Heavy Trolling, Sharmin Segal Shares Fun BTS Moments With Her Co-Stars In A Gratitude Post, Says ‘People’ve Been Supportive & Kind’)

