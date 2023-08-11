Key takeaways

Shiba Inu has outperformed the other major cryptocurrencies over the past 30 days and could be set to surge higher ahead of the Shibarium launch.

Chancer’s presale continues to move according to plan, with more than $1.2 million raised so far in the current stage.

SHIB rallies ahead of Shibarium launch

SHIB, the native token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, is up by more than 30% over the last month. The rally makes it the best performer amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap during that period.

At press time, the price of Shiba Inu stands at $0.00001006 per token. The rally can be attributed to the upcoming Shibarium launch. The Shibarium launch is expected to take place over the next few days or weeks.

Shibarium is Shiba Inu’s upcoming layer-2 blockchain network built on Ethereum. The blockchain is expected to transform Shiba Inu, a memecoin, into a complete ecosystem.

SHIB could rally higher and likely hit a one-year high of $0.00014 once Shibarium launches.

What is Chancer?

While Shiba Inu has been rallying, the broader market has been stagnant. However, that hasn’t affected Chancer’s presale. Chancer is a web3 project designed to decentralise the betting ecosystem.

Chancer is a web3 peer-to-peer (P2P) custom betting platform that allows users to place bets on a wide range of events, including custom-made ones. The bets can be live-streamed to ensure transparency. Chancer will operate as a completely decentralised online gaming platform.

Chancer’s platform wants to improve the services offered by traditional sports and casino betting platforms. Chancer users can bet on any event, even ones they make up themselves.

The funds from the presale rounds would be channelled towards building Chancer’s decentralised P2P betting platform. The Chancer platform will come with some exciting features, including betting markets in real-time and based on user interests, social media connections, and expertise.

Users can set up their custom P2P betting markets, allowing other users to bet on their events and games.

Chancer’s second presale closes in on $1.3 million

Chancer is currently in its second presale stage, and it has raised more than 60% of the required funds. So far, the team is close to generating $1.3 million in the second stage.

There will be 12 presale events, with a combined target of $15 million. In the second stage, CHANCER, the native token of the ecosystem, is going for $0.011 per token, with the price set to increase to $0.012 in the third presale round.

CHANCER will power so many activities on the platform. By holding the token, users can create custom P2P betting events on the Chancer platform. Users can also participate in markets launched by others.

With the CHANCER token, users can create, participate in, and profit from their predictive markets.

The CHANCER token can be purchased via the official Chancer website. Simply connect any supported wallets to the presale link. Trust Wallet, MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, and Rainbow are some supported wallets.

Should you buy CHANCER tokens now?

Presale is perhaps the best time to invest in Web3 projects. During this period, the project is only accessible to a limited number of investors, and prices are usually discounted.

Chancer could become a leading Web3 project thanks to its effort of trying to decentralise the betting ecosystem. If it succeeds, Chancer could gain massive adoption over the coming months and years.

If the adoption level rises, CHANCER’s price could experience a massive surge, and early investors could benefit.