Shiba Inu (SHIB) seems to have hit a rough patch in recent times, as its price struggles to gain traction in the volatile crypto market. Investors who witnessed a major rally between mid-June and mid-August are now grappling with the harsh reality that these gains have been almost entirely wiped out.

As we enter the final quarter of the year, Shiba Inu’s price has exhibited a rather lackluster performance. The token has teetered dangerously close to its July/August lows, casting a shadow of doubt over the optimism that once surrounded it. In fact, a recent price analysis indicates that SHIB has given up over 70% of its gains achieved during its summer surge.

Currently, SHIB is trading at $0.00000762, as reported by CoinGecko. Over the last 24 hours, it has experienced a modest 0.3% decline, while the seven-day chart shows also shows an insignificant loss of 2.8%. These figures underscore the prevailing bearish sentiment that has engulfed the Shiba Inu token since mid-August, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remaining below the crucial 50-neutral level.

SHIB weekend price action. Source: Coingecko

Shiba Inu Large Holders Up

Amidst the challenging period of price volatility that Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been experiencing, there has been a noteworthy development that has captured the attention of market observers within the Shiba Inu network.

According to data sourced from IntoTheBlock, a prominent analytics platform, there has been a notable surge in the concentration of SHIB tokens held by large investors. This shift in ownership dynamics is indeed a significant development in the Shiba Inu ecosystem and may hold the potential to influence the trajectory of the token’s price.

Source: IntoTheBlock

The data presented in the chart below clearly illustrates this compelling trend, with a striking 77% increase in the number of holders of this meme coin. This surge in the number of holders represents a noteworthy uptick in the distribution of SHIB tokens among a broader spectrum of participants in the market.

Such an increase in the holder base suggests a growing interest and participation in the Shiba Inu project, which in turn could serve as a catalyst for renewed optimism and potential price appreciation.

SHIB market cap currently at $4.49 billion on the weekly chart: TradingView.com

SHIB Outlook

Meanwhile, as the fate of Shiba Inu remains uncertain in the short term, the increased attention from whales adds an element of intrigue to the story. As the crypto community watches with bated breath, the question remains: Are the whales positioning themselves for a resurgence of SHIB, or is there more to this story than meets the eye?

