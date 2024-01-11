The Shiba Inu burn rate is not slowing down, especially now that the SHIB team has officially joined the effort. This participation from the Shiba Inu team has led to some of the largest daily SHIB burns that have been recorded since the burn initiative started. And now, once again, the team has carried out another massive burn that sent the burn rate surging.

Shiba Inu Team Burns 9.35 Billion Tokens

In the latest iteration of the Shiba Inu team burn, a total of 9.35 billion SHIB have now been sent to the burn address. At the time of the transaction, the 9.35 billion SHIB was worth a total of $92,953.36. This makes it the largest burn that the team has carried out since it began burning tokens.

The token burn which took place on January 9 triggered a substantial surge in the daily SHIB burn rate. According to data from the Shiba Inu burn tracking website Shibburn, the team’s burn caused the burn rate to spike by 28,659% in the 24-hour period. This spike represents the highest spike in the burn rate in 2024 so far, suggesting a bullish start to the year for the token.

However, the burn rate has since taken a nosedive as the burn figures fell short of expectations between Wednesday and Thursday. Shibburn data shows a 99.94% decline in the burn rate at the time of writing, with only a little over 5.3 million SHIB tokens burned in the last day.

There have also been only four burn transactions carried out in the 24-hour period at the time of writing, following the same trend from the last few days.

SHIB Burn Gains Steam

Despite the decline in the burn rate in the last day, the community is still looking at more significant burns as time goes on. One of the developments that guarantee these burns is the fact that Shiba Inu burns are now being automated directly through the Shibarium network.

The burn automation was revealed by the Shiba Inu team which revealed that there will be a two-pronged approach to this process. The first, which is how the team has been burning tokens, is manually sending tokens from the deployer wallet to the burn address.

The second approach, which is the most significant, will see an automated SHIB burn system from Shibarium put in place in January. This automated burn mechanism has sparked excitement in the SHIB community as some expect as much as 9.25 trillion tokens to be burned monthly.

