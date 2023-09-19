$26,500 level holds the potential to serve as a pivotal point for Bitcoin price.

The crypto market is once again on a bull cycle after a brief bear market that saw Bitcoin briefly drop below $25,000. As the crypto market rallies a number of cryptocurrencies among them Hifi Finance, Bitcoin, and Shiba Memu are trending.

Shiba Memu, a new cryptocurrency project is riding the meme coins and artificial intelligence wave. Alhough its first target is to contend the top position among meme coins, the coin will most likely be among the top cryptocurrencies by the end of 2023 going by the way investors are trooping to the project.

Shiba Memu is currently in the presale phase and it has already raised $2,931,352.80. Besides using AI to market itself, the price of Shiba Memu (SHMU) beeps adjusting upwards every few hours, which could be a great proposition for investors.

Bitcoin price prediction

Upon conducting a thorough technical analysis of Bitcoin’s current position, it reveals a prudent inclination towards a bearish trend. At present, Bitcoin finds itself positioned slightly above the $26,500 support level, which was once a formidable resistance. It maintains a relatively stable position just above the $26,800 resistance, indicative of a potential formation of a double-top pattern.

Bitcoin price chart An important feature to note is the presence of a descending trend line at approximately $26,750, which could act as a restraining factor for Bitcoin’s upward trajectory. Should Bitcoin manage to breach this trend line, it may set its sights on the $27,000 level. Beyond this threshold, the $27,600 level looms as a significant resistance, and surpassing it could potentially open the path towards the coveted $28,000 milestone.

Conversely, if Bitcoin fails to overcome the $26,750 trend line, it might retrace its steps towards $26,600 or, in a more bearish scenario, revisit the $26,000 support level. Such a retracement could trigger heightened selling pressure, potentially leading to a decline in price to around $25,250.

Importantly, various technical indicators, including the 50-day exponential moving average and the relative strength index, signal the possibility of a forthcoming bullish momentum. Investors should maintain a vigilant watch on the $26,500 level, as it holds the potential to serve as a pivotal point. Prices surpassing this level could indicate favorable buying signals, while prices below it might suggest a tendency towards sell signals.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, several pivotal economic events are poised to exert influence on Bitcoin’s price dynamics, given the cryptocurrency’s correlation with macroeconomic factors. On Wednesday, September 20th, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve as it releases its Federal Funds Rate, which is presently set at 5.50%. Simultaneously, market observers will eagerly anticipate the FOMC Economic Projections, FOMC Statement, and the ensuing FOMC Press Conference scheduled for 18:30. The stance adopted by the Federal Reserve, whether dovish or hawkish, can potentially trigger significant volatility in traditional markets, a phenomenon that often cascades into the cryptocurrency market.

Moving to Thursday, September 21st, this day will bring forth Unemployment Claims data, with analysts predicting a slight increase to 222,000 from the previous figure of 220,000.

Concluding the week on Friday, September 22nd, we will witness the release of the Flash Manufacturing PMI and Flash Services PMI, projected to be at 47.9 and 50.8, respectively. These indices offer valuable insights into the overall economic health and, if they deviate significantly from expectations, they can indirectly influence Bitcoin’s price by affecting market sentiment.

Hifi finance price prediction

Hifi Finance (HIFI) experienced a sharp decline in price following an impressive seven-day rally that had long been anticipated by token holders, ending a period of extended consolidation. This surge and subsequent drop occurred while Bitcoin (BTC) prices remained relatively stable, leaving the broader market yearning for a catalyst. In the midst of this, analysts suggest that the current environment is conducive for investing in alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins).

Hifi Finance’s price exhibited substantial volatility during this period. Over the past week, Hifi Finance (HIFI) witnessed an astounding 362% surge against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin on the Binance Exchange, concluding the trading session on September 16 at $2.320. This surge followed its breach of the psychologically significant $2.5000 level, reaching an intraday peak of $2.635.

The sudden rise in Hifi Finance’s price was closely linked to a significant surge in trading volume on the Korean exchange Upbit. Upbit Korea accounted for approximately 65% of the total trading volume for the asset on that Saturday, with Wu Blockchain reporting a remarkable 208% increase in trading volume. It was noted that Upbit led the way in spot trading, accumulating up to $717 million in trading volume over the previous 24 hours. However, the price experienced a substantial decline of around 40% within the last day, triggered by Binance’s introduction of the HIFI perpetual contract.

HIFI token has risen 208% in the past 7d. Upbit, South Korea’s largest exchange, is the main spot player, with a trading volume of $717m in the past 24h. After Binance opened the HIFI perpetual contract on September 16, HIFI fell sharply, falling more than 30% from its high. HIFI… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 17, 2023

Notably, there was a noteworthy discrepancy between the prices of HIFI in the futures market and the spot market. HIFI futures were trading at a -40% premium compared to spot prices, a rare and perplexing phenomenon that raises concerns about the dynamics of Hifi Finance’s price.

A perpetual contract, similar to a futures contract, is a derivative instrument but lacks an expiration date. It represents an agreement between two parties to buy or sell an asset at a fixed price without a specified expiry date. This allows traders to speculate on the asset’s value using leverage without the need to worry about their contracts expiring. While perpetual contracts offer the potential for amplified profits, they also carry the risk of rapid liquidation of traders’ positions if the asset’s price experiences a significant drop.

The decline in HIFI’s price on Binance following the introduction of the perpetual contract can be attributed to several factors. Perpetual contracts provide increased liquidity, tighter spreads, and resistance to market manipulation, making them an attractive choice. It’s worth noting that Korean traders have been associated with pump-and-dump practices in the past. CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju pointed out that this behavior may be influenced by the region’s strict capital controls, which limit arbitrage opportunities between global exchanges.