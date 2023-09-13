Bollywood’s iconic love saga, ‘Dhadkan’ (2000), may soon return to the silver screen once again with a sequel in the making. The original film, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty, touched the hearts of millions with its timeless story, enchanting performances, and unforgettable music by Nadeem-Shravan.

The exciting news came to light through an exclusive conversation with the film’s director, Dharmesh Darshan. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he shared, “A lot of people have repeatedly asked me when I’ll be back with a film. People are missing the kind of work I did, and it makes me happy. Apart from ‘Raja Hindustani’ (1996), the one film people particularly ask me about is ‘Dhadkan’ and whether I’ll be doing its sequel.”

Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty’s Dhadkan 2 Is Being Panned Due To THIS Reason

Darshan revealed that he had been approached with the idea of ‘Dhadkan 2’ by Mr. Ratan Jain, the producer of the original film. However, he had hesitated, considering the classic status of ‘Dhadkan’. He likened it to making a sequel to a masterpiece like ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ (1976), emphasizing that ‘Dhadkan’ was not just an action-packed or humorous film but a story with deep emotions.

He states that recent successes like ‘Gadar 2’ seemed to have changed the game. Darshan stated, “Dhadkan producer Ratan Jain has been offering me the film for a decade now. I’ve been resisting since I wasn’t sure. I have been told that Dhadkan is a classic. It’s like making the second part of Kabhie Kabhie. Dhadkan isn’t an action entertainer or comic caper. It’s a film made with a lot of soul which stood the test of time. I don’t believe in encashing on it. But now people have gone hammer & tongs probably after the monstrous success of Gadar 2. Hence, the film was offered yet again to me 10-15 days back.”

While the casting and script for ‘Dhadkan 2’ remain uncertain, Darshan assured that he would only take on the project without compromises. He reminisced about the first film’s unconventional casting, with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as action heroes in a romantic drama. “I don’t know how big a hit it will be. Even for the first part, I was not sure. It had an ‘off casting’. Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty were action heroes then.”

As for the sequel, Darshan admitted, “I haven’t thought about the casting at all,” leaving fans eagerly speculating about who might reprise the beloved characters. He also hinted at having 2 to 3 ideas with possibilities of interesting and different castings for the film.

About Dhadkan

Dhadkan, a Bollywood romantic drama, featured Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty in lead roles. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the film explores love, sacrifice, and destiny themes. Shilpa Shetty plays Anjali, a woman torn between her love for two men, portrayed by Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. The movie’s intricate love triangle, melodic music, and powerful performances made it a memorable and enduring classic in Indian cinema, leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

