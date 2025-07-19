It was a dream come true in Halifax as the Shine Foundation helped make a teen’s wish a reality.

For Malcom Rainey, being active and playing sports has always been one of his favourite things.

But after surgery last year for hip dysplasia, his physical abilities have declined.

The 16-year-old has another hip surgery scheduled for later this year.

The Shine Foundation, which fulfils the dreams of young people with severe physical disabilities, gave Rainey the opportunity to film his very own spy ninja 24-hour YouTube challenge video.

“The challenge day is about re-engaging excitement for activity and the things that he loves and getting him active again,” said Marissa Izma, the foundation’s national programs manager.

The 24-hour ninja challenge involves spy-like Nerf gun obstacle courses, dancing and fun mini-games. Rainey’s parents say it’s heartwarming to see him having fun and living his dream.

“He’s a pretty happy-go-lucky guy and I think that’s reflected today,” said his father, Jan Rainey.

For more on this story, watch the video above.