From the shadows, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Gold Shadow Special Edition is making its grand debut in the spotlight. A homage to Xbox One’s fan-favorite Shadow series designs, this controller sports a sophisticated gold-to-black metallic finish on the top case. Aside from the top case and D-Pad, the rest of the controller is draped in carbon black, allowing the gold elements to shine. This controller is a statement piece, perfectly suited to be your new favorite, and the crowning gem of any collection.

This elegant piece comes with all the key features players love in our current generation of controllers. The metallic gold hybrid D-Pad provides a smooth touch for your thumb to expertly glide on. The rubberized black diamond patterned side grips and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and back case provide that extra support needed to stay in control of high-pressure gaming moments.

Each controller features both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth compatibility. This will allow you to connect your Xbox Wireless Gold Shadow Controller – Special Edition to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, iOS, or Android devices and tablets1. It’s a seamless experience so you can pair, switch between devices, and get back to the action with ease. Get up to 40 hours of battery life and capture your most unbelievable gaming highlights with the dedicated Share button2.

The 3.5mm headphone jack allows you to chat using a compatible headset so you can enjoy the action with your buddies. Use the Xbox Accessories app to remap your controller buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games, giving the Gold Shadow controller endless potential to elevate your game.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Gold Shadow Special Edition is available for pre-order today in select Xbox markets worldwide for $69.99 USD ERP. Visit Xbox.com or your local retailer, including Microsoft Store, for more information.

1 See xbox.com/controller-compatibility. Use with controller compatible games.

2 Battery life varies with usage and other factors.