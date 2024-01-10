Following on from 2024’s inaugural PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup, today we can announce the first additions to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog*. Enjoy a survival horror masterclass in the shape of Resident Evil 2, fuse D&D with guns via Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, experience the daily life of a blue-collar spaceship salvager in Hardspace: Shipbreaker and get destructive in paradise with Just Cause 3. These and many more titles are playable from January 16. Let’s take a closer look at each game in turn.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog





Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition | PS4, PS5

Bullets, magic and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina. Blast baddies with powerful guns and devastating spells in frenetic first-person battles and delve into dangerous dungeons for a shot at epic loot! Create the perfect hero with a multiclass system that lets you mix and match six unique character skill trees, all with their own awesome abilities. Level up, refine your build, expand your arsenal and become the ultimate adventurer. Enjoy the story solo or start a party with up to three friends in seamless online multiplayer or local split-screen. Share the spoils or rush to get the shiniest loot – how you play is up to you.

The PS4 version of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will also be available for streaming in participating countries.





Resident Evil 2 | PS4, PS5

Originally released in 1998, Resident Evil 2, one of the most iconic games of all time, returns completely reimagined for PS4 & PS5.Play individual campaigns for both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield using an all new 3rd person view as you explore the zombie infested areas of Raccoon City, now stunningly re-built using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine. New puzzles, storylines and areas mean both new and seasoned fans will find horrifying new surprises await them!





Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PS5

Equipped with cutting-edge salvaging tech, carve and slice spaceships in zero-g to recover valuable materials in this sci-fi physics sim, exploring a variety of ship types then upgrade your tools and gear to take on more lucrative contracts in the form of bigger and harder craft. Salvage through a compelling campaign, relax in freeplay, or compete in timed challenges.





LEGO City Undercover | PS4

In LEGO City Undercover, play as Chase McCain, a police officer who’s been tasked with going undercover to hunt down the notorious – and recently escaped – criminal Rex Fury and putting an end to his city-wide crime wave. With two-player co-op, friends can explore the sprawling open-world metropolis that is LEGO City, with more than 20 unique districts to investigate, car thieves to bust, hilarious movie references to discover, vehicles to drive, and hundreds of collectibles. LEGO City Undercover brings together witty, original storytelling with signature LEGO humor to create a fun-filled experience for players of all ages to enjoy.





Just Cause 3 | PS4

Rico Rodriguez returns to unleash chaos in the most creative and explosive ways imaginable across a Mediterranean island paradise. Arm yourself with a wide range of explosive weaponry, choose from a huge variety of different vehicles and get adventurous with dozens of challenge missions and collectibles to discover. Use your Grapple and Parachute to scale buildings, hijack vehicles, move quickly or tether objects together for creative new ways to cause Chaos, then glide through the air and swoop across mountains with your Wingsuit giving a new way to rain death from above.





Session: Skate Sim | PS4, PS5

Express yourself freely and master innovative controls in this realistic skating sim. Made by and for skaters, Session: Skate Sim is an ultra-realistic skateboard game that combines ’90s skate culture aesthetic with modern gameplay.

Dual stick controls emulate the feeling of your feet on a skateboard for total board and skater control. Try out real-life iconic skate spots, customise your skater and equipment with items from top skate brands.





Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun | PS4

Shadow Tactics is a hardcore tactical stealth game set in Japan around the Edo period. Take control of a team of deadly specialists and sneak in the shadows between dozens of enemies. Choose your approach when infiltrating mighty castles, snowy mountain monasteries or hidden forest camps. Set traps, poison your opponents or completely avoid enemy contact. Carefully evaluate your options in order to master the challenging missions: how will the characters behave as a team? Which one is best equipped for each task? How can they best master the given missions? Come up with your own ingenious tactics to vanquish enemies and complete missions.





Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong | PS4, PS5

In this narrative RPG, play as three vampires, wield their powers wisely and strike the right balance between your human and animal side in a heart-pounding story in which your choices will decide the fate of Boston. Each character has their own vampiric abilities and disciplines that you can upgrade individually to suit your preferred approach. Will you choose intimidation, seduction or stealth? It’s your decision, as long as you can sate your Hunger for blood.





Surviving the Aftermath | PS4

Survive and thrive in a post-apocalyptic future — resources are scarce, but opportunity calls! Build the ultimate disaster proof colony, protect your colonists, and restore civilization to a devastated world. Recruit over 80 unique specialists, each with their own skills and motivations, to manage your colony’s resources. Outfit your specialists with gear to defend the colony from attacking bandits and rampaging wildlife, then send them out into a procedurally generated world to gather resources, meet rival colonies, and uncover the world’s secrets.

PlayStation Premium | Classics





Rally Cross | PS4, PS5

Prove your driving superiority across desert, through the lush hills of Europe, and around gigantic stadiums in Rally Cross, originally released for PS1. Mud throwing, fishtailing, and forcing wrecks are all par for the course, as you do what you have to in the heat of battle. Try out 20 different rally vehicles as you race through a season or compete in a tournament. Beware though: the powerslides, rolling crashes, and head-on collisions might look cool, but they’ll damage your vehicle for good.





Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace | PS4, PS5

Use the Force – and your wits – to overcome challenges at every turn in this adaptation of the movie, originally released on PS1. In a non-linear storyline that includes key moments from Episode I and additional side-quests, travel to the exotic locales of Episode I, battle hordes of enemies and solve dozens of challenging puzzles.





Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection | PS4

Celebrate Street Fighter’s historic legacy with the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. In this massive collection of 12 Street Fighter titles, which encompass the Street Fighter I, Street Fighter II, Street Fighter III and Street Fighter Alpha series, perfect arcade balance makes it to consoles for the first time ever. Hop online and relive the arcade experience through the online Arcade Mode or play with friends in the online lobby within four of the most definitive Street Fighter titles in the collection.





Legend of Mana | PS4

Meet a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters, and explore the vast world of Fa’Diel in this action RPG. Set off on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree seen in a dream, before discovering… the world map is empty! During your travels, you’ll acquire special artifacts; place these wherever you’d like on the map to bring towns and dungeons to life and advance the story. This PS4 HD Remaster of the PS1 original includes new features, such as the ability to turn off enemy encounters or switch between the original soundtrack or a new rearranged version, and the never-before released mini-game “Ring Ring Land”.





Secret of Mana | PS4

The adventure of Randi, Primm, and Popoi is reborn in the new Secret of Mana! This PS4 remaster of the classic action RPG sees you battle a perilous empire to reclaim the magical power of Mana and bring the world back to order. This version of the game includes three-player local co-op.

Additionally, we’re pleased to share that select series from Crunchyroll will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members via Sony Pictures Core in the following additional regions starting on January 15: Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members have access to a curated catalog of 100 movies** to watch on demand from Sony Pictures Core and curated content from Crunchyroll will be included.

*PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup may differ in certain regions. Please check the PlayStation Store on launch day for your region’s lineup.

**Access requires a Sony Pictures Core app account, subject to Sony Pictures Core Terms of Service. Must be age 18+. Availability of content varies over time, region/country, format and plan. PlayStation Plus is subject to a recurring subscription fee taken automatically until cancellation. Terms apply: https://www.playstation.com/legal/ps-plus-usage-terms/