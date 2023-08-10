ALMOST half of all UK households have never switched broadband provider, an Ofcom survey has revealed.

Over a quarter of participants in the same poll give the same reason: they simply think it’s too much hassle.

1 Almost half the nation has never changed their broadband provider, an Ofcom survey reveals

The telecom regulator Ofcom conducted the nationwide survey in 2022.

In the published results, it’s been revealed that 45% of homes across the nation have never moved to another provider.

Given that high percentage, it’s not unlikely that you’re one of them.

If you’re nearing the end of your broadband contract, we wouldn’t be surprised if you have the sneaking suspicion that you could get better for less.

But with the sheer choice of providers and tariffs on the UK market, the thought of shopping around can easily feel overwhelming.

That’s why we partnered with the broadband comparison site Usave to bring you a comparison tool that does all the hard work for you.

Simply enter your postcode, and you’ll be given a list of packages from a huge range of UK providers that are available in your area.

You can filter the results by contract length and connection speeds – and also check for TV and landline bundles too.

If you’re still in the middle of your broadband contract, you’re likely a bit squeamish at the thought of the cancellation costs you’ll incur by leaving early.

Yes, these costs are an annoyance and put many people off seeking a new provider prematurely.

But if you’re seriously dissatisfied with the quality of your broadband, it’s worth bearing in mind that many major providers signed up to Ofcom’s Codes of Practice.

This is a voluntary scheme, but it obliges participating companies to recompense their customers if they repeatedly receive slower-than-advertised or patchy internet connection.

Whatever the reason you’re seeking out new home broadband, make sure you start searching with usave.

Before you sign up to a new provider, it’s worth heading to our best broadband article, where we’ve picked out the top UK companies.

We’ve also got all the latest special offers listed on our best broadband deals page.