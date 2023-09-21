Adult Swim unveiled the first FLCL: Shoegaze trailer on Thursday, previewing the upcoming fifth installment in the long-running FLCL anime series.

When does FLCL: Shoegaze premiere?

FLCL: Shoegaze will premiere on Saturday, September 30, at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim, during its Toonami anime block. The series is directed by Yutaka Uemura and features a soundtrack from The Pillows, the band that did some of the music from the original anime series as well.

Check out the trailer for FLCL: Shoegaze below (watch other clips and trailers):

FLCL: Shoegaze’s story picks up following the third entry in the FLCL franchise, FLCL: Alternative, which premiered in 2018. The anime will follow two teenagers who come up with a plot to destroy the Tsuganei tower in the hopes that it will kickstart some sort of change in the world.

The new anime is set to release right on the heels of the fourth entry in the FLCL franchise, FLCL: Grunge. Grunge premiered earlier this month, and will consist of three episode shorts that conclude on September 24, 2023.