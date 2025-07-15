DraftKings Sportsbook released betting odds Tuesday, July 15, showing Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as co-favorites for 2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP honors.

The National League, led by Ohtani, holds -132 odds to defeat the American League (+108) in Tuesday night’s contest at Truist Park in Atlanta.

2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP betting favorites

Ohtani leads the MVP odds at +500, followed closely by Judge at +600. Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong ranks third at +900, while Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. sits fourth at +1000.

The complete DraftKings MVP odds include:

Shohei Ohtani +500

Aaron Judge +600

Pete Crow-Armstrong +900

Ronald Acuña Jr. +1000

Cal Raleigh +1100

Bobby Witt Jr. +2000

Fernando Tatis Jr. +2000

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +2500

Tarik Skubal +2500

Kyle Tucker +2500

James Wood +2500

Francisco Lindor +2500

Elly De La Cruz +2500

Riley Greene +3000

Manny Machado +3000

Ketel Marte +3000

Jazz Chisholm Jr. +3000

Freddie Freeman +3000

All-Star Game MVP odds reflect current season performance

Judge enters the All-Star Game leading MLB with a .355 batting average and 125 total hits. Ohtani leads the majors with 91 runs while posting the most home runs (32) and highest slugging percentage (.605) in the National League.

Crow-Armstrong earned third-place MVP odds after becoming the fourth-fastest player to reach 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a season. Acuña ranks fourth in betting odds after batting .323 through 45 games in his return from a torn ACL.Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh holds the sixth-best MVP odds after hitting an MLB-high 38 home runs before winning the 2025 Home Run Derby.

Pitchers face long odds for All-Star Game MVP award

Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal, who will start for the American League, holds the best MVP odds among pitchers at +2500. Skubal threw a scoreless inning in last summer’s All-Star Game.National League starter Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates is listed at +4500 for MVP honors. No pitcher has won the All-Star Game MVP award since Cleveland’s Shane Bieber in 2019.

2025 All-Star Game matchup details

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game begins at 8 p.m. ET at the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park. Skubal will face leadoff National League batters Ohtani, Acuña and Ketel Marte to open the game.

Skenes will start for the National League against American League leadoff hitters Gleyber Torres, Riley Greene and Judge.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. remains the only player among the top MVP betting favorites who has previously won the award, taking home AL honors in 2021. Reigning All-Star Game MVP Jarren Duran was not selected for the 2025 event after hitting a go-ahead home run to seal American League victory last summer.