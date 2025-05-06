Police in Glendale, Arizona, said three people are dead and five injured after a shooting at a restaurant Sunday night. No one has been arrested, but investigators believe multiple shooters were involved.

Jose Miguel Santiago, a spokesperson for the Glendale Police Department, said Monday the shooting stemmed from a fight that broke out between at least two groups of people at El Camaron Gigante, a steakhouse and venue in the city’s downtown area that’s located a block from police headquarters. It happened at around 7:45 p.m., as a Cinco de Mayo event was wrapping up.

Officials repeatedly said Monday that they consider the shooting to be an isolated incident between people known to one another and there does not appear to be any lingering danger to members of the public.

It wasn’t clear exactly what led up to the fight or the gunfire, police said. Santiago identified the individuals killed as three men who were 17, 21 and 29 years old. The teenager and the 21-year-old are brothers, Santiago clarified on Monday, after initially saying the 29-year-old man was one of the brothers. Police said they would not release their names until their families have been notified.

Some of those injured in the shooting were hit by shrapnel, according to police. They have been identified as a 20-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy. Santiago said the teenager was in surgery overnight to treat his injuries and was expected to fully recover.

In this image made from video footage provided by AZFamily.com, first responders work the scene of a shooting in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, May 4, 2025. AZFamily.com via AP



Lupe Rodriguez, a bystander during the shooting, told CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV that he had to run to safety when the gunfire began. He was shaken by the experience but grateful he and his friends made it out alive.

“I heard people yelling out names. There was a man on the ground and it didn’t look like he made it,” Rodriguez told the station. “His father was yelling out his name. It was pretty bad.”

A Cinco de Mayo party took place at El Camaron Gigante on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the brand On A Sunday Afternoon, which hosted it. The brand had advertised the event as a “family-friendly celebration” that would include “music, lowriders, and good vibes all day long.” Its Instagram story featured dozens of video clips and images that appeared to show crowds of attendees eating and dancing at the party throughout the day and into the early evening.

Santiago said the fight initially started between people standing near the stage at the event, during a concert. They were escorted into the parking lot, where the fight escalated and led to the shooting.

El Camaron Gigante addressed the shooting in a statement shared Monday on social media.

“We are devastated by the tragic shooting that occurred in the parking lot outside our restaurant on May 4th. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all affected by this senseless violence,” the statement said. “We are working closely with law enforcement and supporting our team as we process this heartbreaking event. Thank you for your patience and respect as we grieve together and hold our community close during this incredibly difficult time.”

On A Sunday Afternoon has not yet publicly addressed the shooting. CBS News contacted the brand for comment.

