Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire in Santa Monica near the Third Street Promenade on Wednesday afternoon and remains at large.

One officer was injured and taken to a local hospital, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement on X.

Officials advised the public to avoid the area around 4th Street and Colorado Ave.

In a later statement, police said that the Santa Monica Place shopping mall, where the shooting took place, had been cleared.

L.A. Metro said in a statement on X that the downtown Santa Monica train station was closed and that buses would soon be made available.

Videos from the area showed an escalated police presence as the search for the gunman continued, causing local businesses to go on lockdown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.