RENO, Nev. — A gunman who opened fire just outside a casino in Reno, Nevada, shot multiple people Monday morning before being taken into custody, police said.

The conditions of the victims at the Grand Sierra Resort were not immediately known, said Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson. The gunman was being treated at a hospital, Johnson said.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday outside in the valet area, Johnson said.

A spokesperson with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department said an officer was involved in the shooting.

Reno police warned residents to stay out of the area. Multiple emergency vehicles, including several ambulances, responded outside the casino.

The Grand Sierra claims to have the biggest casino floor in northern Nevada and sits just a few blocks from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It’s also one of the tallest buildings in the city, with nearly 2,000 hotel rooms.

“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation,” city council member Devon Reese said in a social media post.