We’re helping you find the best TV deals all year long to find suitable upgrades to get the most out of all your entertainment options. Between cyclical sports like the newly revived NFL season and generational games like Starfield launching, you’ll want a good TV to enjoy it all on, and you don’t need to spend a small fortune to get one.

Below, you’ll find all-time low prices on TVs like the Samsung S90C (the 65-inch model is down by a tempting $800) are creeping even lower as newer sets command more retail attention. There are tons of other great sets on sale from top brands featured in our guide to the best 4K TVs, including QLED and OLED models from LG, Samsung, and Sony, plus basic TVs starting under $300. Take a look ahead.

Best TV deals today







Sony X90L 85-inch QLED TV



Though it doesn’t offer the stunning contrast of an OLED model, the Sonly X90L is optimized for PS5 gaming with features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture Mode, and more. It also offers beautiful picture quality, and right now you can take a massive $800 off this massive TV.







Amazon 55-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV



The Omni Series isn’t the best when it comes to picture quality, but boasts handy smart TV features like hands-free Alexa support and video calling (camera sold separately), along with the latest Fire TV software. It’s only $10 more than the all-time low.







Sony 65-inch A80L OLED TV



The Sony Bravia XR A80L is an excellent premium choice for gaming, complete with HDMI 2.1 and exclusive features to make the most of your PS5. Take $800 off.







LG 65-inch C3 OLED



The LG C3 uses LG’s latest OLED tech, with brighter Evo panels and AI-powered software and picture enhancements. The set is now cheaper than ever after an $600 discount on this 65-inch model.







Samsung 85-inch QN90B QLED TV



This 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED is an excellent high-end alternative for buyers who don’t want an OLED TV. The QN90B is brighter than an OLED, and though it can’t deliver pixel-perfect contrast and there’s no Dolby Vision, it comes pretty close to competing models and it’s otherwise great for gaming and movies alike. You can save $700 on this model at Best Buy.







TCL QM8 65-inch QLED 4K TV



TCL’s new high-end QLED TV for 2023 uses Mini LEDs for improved contrast and brightness. It’s around $600 off right now, making it a great value for shoppers who want a premium home theater display without totally breaking the bank.







LG 48-inch Class A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV



LG’s 48-inch Class A2 Series TV is a whopping 50% off right now. If you’ve got a smaller space and don’t need a large screen, this deal is tough to beat for a 4K OLED TV with superb graphics and sound. It’s not a great option for gaming, though, with only a 60 Hz refresh rate.







TCL 55-inch Q7 4K QLED TV



The Q7 is one of the best midrange QLED 4K TVs you can buy. It offers higher contrast and brightness than similarly priced competitors. Right now, the 55-inch model is $200 off, which is the best deal we’ve seen yet and an amazing value for a TV like this.







LG C2 OLED evo (55-inch)



The LG C2 OLED offers AI-powered image enhancements and voice activation (Alexa). It’s also game-ready, with 120hz variable refresh rate that makes it perfect for immersive gaming on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Walmart has it at a great price after chopping $200 off the usual price.







TCL S4 55-inch 4K Google TV



This 75-inch TCL TV offers Google TV for apps and hands-free smart home control (Supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa), Dolby Vision and HDR10, and DTS Virtual:X audio. At $550, this is one of the most affordable TVs you’ll find in its size.







Vizio V-Series LED 4K UHD TV (65-inch)



The Vizio 65-inch V-Series TV is an affordable big screen display with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision support, and HDMI 2.1 ports. Walmart’s $130 discount brings it under $400.







Samsung 55-inch QN95B QLED TV



Samsung’s QLED sets are some of the best out there. This QN95B is the follow-up to what we consider Samsung’s best mid-range QLED model. The mini-LED backlight helps it get super bright and should contribute to stunning vibrancy. This 55-inch model is woefully pricey at MSRP but much more reasonable with this 45% price cut.







Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Fire TV



This 4K Insignia is a standard entry-level smart TV. It doesn’t have the nicest picture enhancements like more expensive sets, but it has built-in Fire TV OS for easy access to popular streaming apps. This isn’t a set you’ll want to build a home theater around, but it gets the job done for casual viewing, especially in a bedroom. This TV falls to just $250 after a 38% discount.







Samsung QN700B 50-inch 8K TV



The Samsung QN700B is an 8K QLED TV that pushes pixels to the maximum allowable by today’s tech. At 55 inches, this model makes it virtually impossible to see individual pixels, giving you the crispest picture quality for true-to-live movies and shows. This massive $600 discount brings it down to $1,000, making it affordable than ever to step into the budding world of 8K.







Amazon 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series



The budget-minded Amazon Fire TV 4-series comes with 4K UHD resolution, HDR10, and it has Amazon’s Fire TV operating system built in that acts like a Fire TV streaming stick. It’s back down to an all-time low of $290.







Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV



The S90C is a slightly gimped version of the S95C, Samsung’s flagship OLED TV for 2023. It’s not as bright and has a clunkier design for cable management and mounting, but otherwise delivers a great picture quality with modern features for the most fluid gaming performance. Take 31% off while it lasts.







Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (65-inch)



The newest Omni Fire TVs by Amazon incorporated QLED panels, meaning you’ll get brighter, more vivid colors and better contrast thanks to enhancements like 80-zone local dimming. It also has the latest Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive visual improvements that’ll adjust your picture based on the ambient light you’re viewing content in. The 65-inch model is $200 off (25% discount), the best since launch.

Want to browse more TV sales?

The TV deals we highlight above are only a fraction of what’s available across all our recommended retailers. Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more have a vast selection of models to fit your unique needs. Below, we’ve also listed a few other great sources to check if you need more options.

How to choose the right TV

With so many options, choosing the right TV can be tricky. There are lots of sizes, brands, and display types to pick from, and prices vary considerably depending on the features you want.

On the low-end, you can find some small HDTVs for as little as $100, typically capped out at 720p or 1080p. Decent 4K TVs can start around $300 to $500 depending on size, and generally, you can expect better quality for each extra hundred you spend. On the high-end, the best 4K TVs in bigger screen sizes can cost $1,200 to $1,500 or more.

When choosing a TV, you’ll want to start by establishing how much you want to spend, typically tied to how big you want your display to be. Try to select a size that’s comfortably viewable from various sitting positions without excessively turning your head. Also, think about whether you’re willing to spend extra to get the best picture quality.

If you prioritize high-end image performance, you’ll want to opt for a 4K TV with an OLED panel or QLED screen with features like local dimming and quantum dots. These technologies enable the richest colors and highest contrast for a gorgeous HDR image.

Are you a gamer? Make sure to get something with 120Hz and variable refresh rate to fully support the latest gaming consoles, like Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. And movie and TV buffs will want Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the best cinematic flare.

On the other hand, buyers who just want a simple smart TV for casual viewing will likely be satisfied with a display that uses a standard, budget-friendly LED screen. Though picture quality won’t be as impressive as pricier models, there are plenty of cheap 4K TVs with solid performance, including budget picks that still manage to offer 4K, HDR, and plenty of apps.

OLED vs. QLED: What’s the difference?

If you’re in the market for a midrange or high-end TV, you’ll likely find yourself deciding between two display types: OLED vs. QLED. They each have pros and cons, but we think OLED TVs deliver the best image performance for home theater fans.

OLED TVs use self-illuminating screens that precisely dim and brighten each pixel to create an infinite contrast ratio. This makes an OLED display the top choice for buyers who want the absolute best picture quality for watching movies or playing games in a dark home theater room.

One major downside to OLED TVs is that they can suffer from image retention or burn-in. However, newer models are equipped with upgraded software and hardware tools to help combat this, and you can mitigate the chances of producing burn-in by ensuring certain static elements (like heads-up displays in games or news tickers) don’t remain on the screen for excessive hours.

On the other hand, QLED TVs rely on older LCD panel technology that uses a backlight to illuminate their screens. These backlights can have multiple zones to dim specific areas, but even the best QLED displays can’t match the pixel-level contrast of an OLED. This can cause an uneven look in dark scenes with halos around bright objects or washed-out black levels that look gray.

Where QLED TVs have an edge, though, is with peak brightness. Midrange and high-end QLED TVs can get brighter than most OLEDs. This makes a QLED TV a better fit for rooms that let in a lot of light, and they give an extra bit of HDR pop when very bright highlights are on-screen. QLED models also tend to be significantly less expensive than OLED TVs and present no risk for burn-in.