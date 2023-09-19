IF you’re looking to ditch your oven for a healthier and cheaper way of cooking, then an air fryer could just be the answer.

But with a hefty old price tag, chances are the popular Ninja brand of air fryer could be way out of your price range.

2 Shoppers are going wild for Amazon’s Tiastar air fryer that’s been slashed to just £34.16 Credit: Amazon

2 Ninja’s similar air fryer will set you back a whopping £169.99 Credit: Ninja

Well, you may just be in luck…because Amazon shoppers have been sent into a frenzy after spotting an air fryer that rivals the popular Ninja, but is a fraction of the price.

The Tiastar air fryer has been inundated with five star reviews online and has been slashed by a whopping 57% in Amazon’s sale.

Priced at just £34.16, the 5.5 litre air fryer is a staggering £135.83 cheaper than Ninja’s similar air fryer which retails at £169.99.

The dupe uses an impressive 85% less fat than traditional deep frying methods, giving the same crunchy taste of fried food with little to no oil.

It features 6 pre-set modes to help perfect your meals – whether that be chicken, steak, pizza or fish – and has an auto-switch off timer and adjustable temperature setting, which will ensure your food is cooked perfect every time.

And what’s more is it’s super easy to clean thanks to the non-stick and BPA-Free basket that’s dishwasher safe.

So it’s little surprise the air fryer has been flooded with praise online, with many rushing to the reviews section to share their positive experiences.

“Cooks perfectly, reheats food in shorter time than conventional oven,” enthused one.

“Set temperature & timer and it bleeps when food is ready.

“Also kitchen remains cool while it cooks, as outside of air fryer doesn’t heat up like oven does. I haven’t used my main oven since.”

A second penned: “I recently purchased the Tiastar Air Fryer 5.5L with Rapid Air Circulation, and I couldn’t be more thrilled with its performance.

“This appliance has revolutioniwed the way I cook by providing a healthy alternative to traditional frying methods.

“I’ve been really impressed with its power which delivers great results every time.”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “I never knew air fryers can make life that easy.

“It’s basically a mini oven that can cook food faster.

“I bought Tiastar air fryer on someone’s recommendation. It is a stylish looking air fryer at decent price.

“It’s a good size, easy to use air fryer and it cooks well. I am happy with the purchase.”

And one more chimed in: “This is the best thing that ever happened to me. Lol… I love it. It’s an amazing air fryer.”