IF you’re looking to find yourself a bargain, then you may just want to get yourself down to B&M.

That’s because shoppers have been going wild over some of the mega discounted items on offer in B&M’s monster sale.

3 Shoppers have been going wild for the bargain buys on sale in B&M Credit: Facebook / Extreme Couponing and Bargains Group UK

3 A shopper snapped up a £10 lampshade for just £1.50 Credit: Facebook / Extreme Couponing and Bargains Group UK

And if you’re hoping to transform your dull garden into an outdoor paradise, then you’re in luck…because there’s a £1.50 bargain buy to be had that can do just the job.

Kaitlynn McCubbin was one of the delighted shoppers who rushed online to show off her mega haul.

Taking to money-saving Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, she shared an image of her discounted deals and penned: “Loads of deals at B&M today!

“The water fountain was down from £8 to £1. Cooling bowl was £3 to £1.50, acorn bird feeder was £5 to £1.50 – these work great as cooling hamster (or small animal) hides during heatwaves!!

“And the bug box was £6 to £3, the basket was £7 to £3.50.”

She added: “They had so much more in the pet isle like bird feeders, food and bird boxes. And of course I only went in for one thing!”

FABULOUS VEGAS: JOIN TO CLAIM £100 BONUS PLUS 50 FREE SPINS

The Wilde & Oakes Acorn Bird Feeder is the ideal purchase to invite a range of garden birds into your outdoor spaces and help conserve vital wildlife.

Kensa Vincent-Garland was another thrilled customer after heading home from a recent visit with a new purchase for her home in tow.

Sharing a snap of her blush pink coloured lampshade, she penned: “This was £1.50 in B&M.”

Elsewhere, Yoana Ivanova noted how the sale also has some great bargains for cleaning fans – including a Vax Dual Power carpet cleaner.

She told how the handy gadget had been reduced from £149 to just £99 – meaning an impressive £50 saving.

Meanwhile, for any parents who have kids that love fancy dress, Hannah Nollett pointed out: “B&M had some dress up dresses reduced to £5. I got this one for my daughter.

“Looking online this dress can be anything up to £17.99!”