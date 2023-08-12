



Summer and fall are the most ideal seasons to enjoy your outdoor patio, whether it’s for alone time or to host backyard barbecues. What makes the space even better is a propane fire pit that provides warmth and a nice ambiance. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to choose the right one. Luckily, we discovered an Amazon favorite with over 2,000 perfect ratings that’s on sale.

Right now, you have the chance to add the Best Choice Products Gas Fire Pit Table to your outdoor oasis while it’s just $180, which is a $120 discount from the original price. It has beautiful glass rocks covering the base and uses a 20-pound propane tank (sold separately) to ignite the flames that shoppers say can last for several hours. That means you can use it multiple times with minimal maintenance, although it’s recommended to cover it with a fire pit tarp, like this one for $18, after every use to protect it against the elements.

Best Choice Products Gas Fire Pit Table, $180 (was $300) at Amazon

This particular model has a weather-resistant wicker base and steel frame that adds style and durability. The tabletop comes with a matching steel cover that transforms the fire pit into a fully functional outdoor table for holding drinks and snacks or playing cards with friends. The unit only weighs 54 pounds and measures 28 x 28 x 24.75 inches, making it a great choice for both large and small patios.

Out of the thousands of people who gave it a five-star rating, one Amazon shopper described the fire pit as “exceptional” and “easy to assemble.” Another person went as far as to say they “should have gotten one sooner” because “everyone loves it.”

“The fire pit table exceeded my expectations in beauty, and my husband had a pretty easy time putting it together,” a third reviewer wrote. “The flame it puts out is beautiful and we could watch it for hours.”

A gas fire pit is just another way you and your guests can enjoy your outdoor space without having to worry about the mess and dangers of burning wood. You can still partake in all of the regular activities like roasting marshmallows, it just makes everything more convenient.

Now is the perfect time to grab this shopper-loved fire pit while it’s 40% off, which is surprising considering it’s peak season to use a fire pit.

This story originally appeared on Parade.