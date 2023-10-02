Chico, CA –

Shordie Shordie pressed pause on his concert over the weekend to smack a concertgoer for throwing up gang signs in his face.

Footage emerged of the Baltimore rapper becoming frustrated with a fan and proceeding to slap him in the face during his show at the El Rey Theatre in Chico, California.

Shordie noticed the fan confidently throwing up gang signs in the front row and sent him tumbling to the ground with a violent slap. The rapper’s friend also jumped in and hit the victim with a few more punches before security escorted the fan out of the venue.

The culprit appeared to also be holding a red flag while antagonizing Shordie with the gang signs.

“That was not no fan, that was not no female,” Shordie explained on his Instagram Stories in response to the incident. “That was a disrespectful ass n-gga who needed his face slapped. And we did that. That’s how it go. You out the lips, n-gga, slap the lips.

“I don’t give a fuck about how nobody feels or got to say about that situation. Because either way, a muthafucka gonna have something to say regardless. Out the lips, slap the lips. One of those types.”

The footage caused plenty of chatter online, with one person commenting: “He was rolling around like he was getting jumped.”

Another added: “He punched him in the back of the head, that lawsuit is about to be insane.”

It remains to be seen whether any other concertgoers will try to test Captain Hook throughout the rest of his tour.

On the music side, Shordie Shordie laid low this past summer, but the Warner Records rapper delivered his latest album, A Life For Two, in April featuring 03 Greedo and Octavian.