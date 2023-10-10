Shoreline Mafia officially disbanded in 2020, but the core members got back together last week for one night in Los Angeles — their future now remains open to speculation.

On Friday (October 6), founding member OhGeesy played a sold-out show at the Hollywood Palladium, during which he welcomed a former groupmate on stage to a roaring applause.

The 29-year-old LA native brought out Fenix Flexin, whose departure from the collective is what officially marked the end of their time together as a unit. The pair met while doing graffiti in 2012, following which they formed the crew that would launch their careers in music.

Check out the footage of their reunion below:

Shoreline Mafia reunite at OhGeesy’s Los Angeles show 🙌 https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/Ux14ApWrLH — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 9, 2023

In addition to the homecoming, the explosive set also featured cameos from some other fellow Southern California titans.

Tyga took the stage to perform his early-career classic, “Rack City,” whereas 03 Greedo stopped by and played his 2019 hit with Shoreline Mafia, “Traphouse.”

OhGeesy sat down with HipHopDX a couple of years ago to talk about his career and the challenges he has had to overcome along the way. Among the countless internal struggles he has conquered, drugs remained a problem in his life for the longest time.

related news Shoreline Mafia Rapper OhGeesy Involved In Wild Brawl That Ends In Gunfire November 28, 2022

Prior to Shoreline Mafia disbanding, an acid trip almost derailed his entire rap career. During the chat, he described how taking three tabs made him come close to calling it quits on recording music.

“The only time I did acid, I took three and I just went fucking bananas,” he explained. “I was tripping out of my fucking mind. It was too much. I don’t think anyone is supposed to do three acid tabs. I’ve done mushrooms maybe like three, four times — I like it a lot. I feel like we kinda turned up with it. I learned a lot off the acid. That shit killed my ego, it made me not wanna make music. It did a lot to me. I don’t know, I feel like I saw way too much for my head. I saw all this shit I didn’t like about myself, all types of stuff.”

He added: “So the acid tripped me out. But shrooms, I fuck with shrooms, but I use it as more of a party thing … I wanna go to Thailand and shit like that, go meditate off shrooms or something. Try to unlock something, new level, ya feel me? Go meditate with the monks and stuff.”