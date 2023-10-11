Sony Pictures officially announced the Shortcomings Blu-ray release date on Tuesday, while also confirming that the film is now out digitally.

The Shortcomings Blu-ray release date is set for October 17, 2023, when the film will arrive on physical format for fans to pick up. The comedy, starring Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, and Ally Maki, is directed by Randall Park, who makes his directorial debut with the feature.

What is Shortcomings about?

“Ben (Justin H. Min), a struggling filmmaker, lives in Berkeley, California, with his girlfriend Miko (Ally Maki), who works for a local Asian American film festival,” reads the official synopsis of the film. “When he’s not managing an art house movie theater as his day job, Ben spends his time obsessing over unavailable blonde women, watching Criterion Collection DVDs and eating in diners with his best friend Alice (Sherry Cola), a queer grad student with a serial dating habit. When Miko moves to New York for an internship, Ben is left to his own devices and begins to explore what he thinks he might want.”

For those looking to pick up the movie digitally, Shortcomings is also available now across all major digital storefronts.