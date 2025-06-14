Hong Kong authorities should appeal against the “light” penalties imposed on two property owners for erecting illegal structures at their luxury Redhill Peninsula homes, experts have said, warning that the fines are not hefty enough to deter offenders.

The specialists weighed in after the two property owners were told to pay more than HK$110,000 (US$14,015) in total after admitting to carrying out unauthorised building works. Their convictions are the first among 30 prosecutions made against landlords of the estate in Tai Tam where rampant illegal structures were found.

According to the Buildings Department, the two owners pleaded guilty to carrying out unauthorised building works at Eastern Court on Thursday, with one fined HK$30,000 and the other HK$82,980.

Lawmaker Andrew Lam Siu-lo said the fines, from the view of the public, failed to serve any deterrent effect given the widespread nature of unauthorised works at the estate.

“This is not a good message sent to the public regarding the government’s crackdown on illegal structures,” he said. “It shows that no matter how severe the maximum penalty can be, in the end the sentence will be light.”

The maximum penalty for commencing or carrying out building works without first obtaining approval and consent from the department is a fine of HK$400,000 and two years’ imprisonment, plus a further penalty of HK$20,000 for each day that the illegal structure continues to stand.