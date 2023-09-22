The Benefits And Drawbacks Of Learning With AI

The New York City Department of Education has banned ChatGPT, citing that it is negatively impacting students and the way the education system works. There has been a growing debate about the use of online tools and AI for learning. Some governments are now considering banning new AI chatbots and generative AI, citing concerns about privacy, plagiarism, and the potential for these tools to be used to create harmful content. There’s a lot of confusion on the issue, with many supporting the banning of AI tools while others oppose the idea. A strong argument in favor of these tools is that they can be used to provide personalized learning experiences for students, assist them with writing and creative tasks, and educate them about AI.

Will It Be A Good Idea To Ban AI For Learning?

Governments worldwide are considering whether to ban AI tools for learning. They have concerns, but a complete ban might not be the best solution. You can’t ban these things entirely because people will still find ways to use them. Just like TikTok is banned in several states [1], people are still using VPNs and other methods to access the social media platform.

AI tools make learning easier, as they help students manage and organize their work more efficiently. Such tools also assist teachers in tasks like grading, allowing teachers to spend more time helping students.

While there are benefits of using AI tools, there are disadvantages as well. Many websites are stealing information from students without their consent. Another huge concern is whether these tools are accurate or not. For example, ChatGPT sometimes provides factually inaccurate information (hallucinations). It happens when AI confidently gives you an incorrect answer, which can be a challenging issue for its users.

8 Reasons Why Students Should Not Use Online Tools And AI To Study

1. Privacy Concerns

Online tools and AI collect personal information, learning patterns, and other things related to students’ privacy. Since it is not regulated, there is a possibility that this data can be exploited or mishandled.

2. Over-Reliance On Tools

Some say that students use AI and online tools too much; a lot of them are using AI chatbots for completing assignments [2]. This can hurt skills like critical thinking and solving problems themselves. Also, always depending on tools may lower students’ creativity.

3. Inequality In Access

Some students can’t use online tools and AI as much as those from poorer backgrounds might not have tech access. Also, students from underserved communities may not have access to appropriate resources or facilities. This creates unfair access to education.

4. Plagiarism Risks

Online tools can let students plagiarize more easily. Essay bots and AI could be misused to cheat. It is because AI tools are trained on vast amounts of data so that they may likely produce the same information repeatedly. This hurts learning integrity.

5. Reduced Human Interaction

Learning is also about social skills, not just information. If you are using online tools, make sure you learn and not just copy-paste. Relying too much on AI may reduce face-to-face time with teachers and other students. This could affect social development.

6. Loss Of Traditional Teaching

Rushing to adopt AI can lead to the neglect of traditional teaching methods. It is because AI is as new to people as it is to the learning system.

7. Depersonalized Learning

While AI can offer personalized learning experiences, it can also depersonalize education. Some believe that the human touch and guidance from teachers are irreplaceable by technology, or at least, for now!

8. Ethical Concerns

Ethical concerns are a major aspect forcing governments worldwide to take action against online tools. Generative AI and chatbots are not regularized and anybody can use them for whatever purpose. Questions about data ethics, algorithm bias, and the impact on human educators’ livelihoods are subjects of ongoing debate.

As we’ve discussed the issues, let’s now discuss the benefits of using online tools.

6 Reasons Why Students Should Use Online Tools And AI To Study

1. Personalized Learning

AI tools can customize learning to each student’s needs. The tech adapts to different learning styles and speeds. For example, visual learners may get more graphics and animations. Auditory learners may get more audio content. This personalization helps students in the way they learn best.

2. Access To A Wealth Of Resources

Students used to spend hours practicing math equations and still not learn. A derivative calculator helps you solve your equations and learn step by step. Similarly, many people, especially students, lack grammar skills. Online tools and AI help students fix grammar issues easily. Some content-generation tools also assist students in generating different ideas and a unique angle for creating content or writing assignments. So, basically, online tools and AI are helping students become more efficient.

3. Efficiency And Convenience

These tools offer the convenience of learning anytime and anywhere. Students can find tons of online lectures on different topics. They can access study materials and resources on their devices, making it easier to fit learning into their schedules.

4. Improved Engagement And Collaboration

Online tools also help with mutual collaboration and engagement of students with teachers, as students can connect with teachers worldwide remotely.

5. Instant Feedback

AI can provide instant feedback on assignments and quizzes. You can ask ChatGPT if your equation for solving the integration of a function isn’t working, and it will help you fix this. You can also use an online tool to calculate integrals, learn, and practice online. It helps students identify areas for improvement and allows for timely intervention to address learning gaps.

6. Preparation For The Future

Familiarity with AI and technology is increasingly valuable in today’s job market. For example, companies are paying handsome salaries to software engineers. It is a job that didn’t exist a few years ago! Using AI for learning equips students with digital literacy skills and prepares them for the technology-driven workplace of the future.

Conclusion

Banning AI tools often gets heated arguments on either side. People are concerned that it will have a negative impact, while optimists believe that AI can help drive a tech revolution. The governments are stranded on whether or what to do to make things better and easier for students and the learning system.

It’s true that some AI tools have caused problems, such as providing incorrect information or enabling cheating. But banning them completely may not be the best solution. We’ve learned that AI tools offer valuable benefits. They can personalize learning, make it more engaging, and help students manage their work efficiently. Teachers also benefit from AI, saving time on administrative tasks. However, unchecked AI can cause unfairness and invade privacy.

So, is banning AI the right choice? Maybe not. Instead, governments could regulate AI to protect privacy, ensure fairness, and promote responsible use. This way, we can harness the advantages of AI while addressing its challenges.

Key Takeaways

AI tools can make learning easier and more efficient. Privacy, plagiarism, and inequality are valid concerns. Regulating AI may strike a balance between benefits and risks.

Questions

How can we ensure fair and responsible AI use in education? What role should Artificial Intelligence play in the future of learning? How can we prepare students for a technology-driven world while addressing AI-related challenges?

References

[1] Restrictions on TikTok in the United States

[2] ChatGPT For Students: How AI Chatbots Are Revolutionizing Education