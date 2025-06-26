A quiet absence
Something has changed.
Step outside on a summer day, and you might notice something missing: fewer bees buzzing between blossoms, fewer butterflies drifting above gardens, even fewer bugs splattering your windshield on long summer drives.
What was once an inevitable part of the season, the constant hum and flutter of insect life, has quietly faded to an eerie silence in recent years.
Scientists have also been noticing and documenting this shift, and they’ve discovered that around the world, insect populations are plummeting.
One study in Germany found that flying insect biomass has declined by more than 75% over just a few decades. In the U.S., butterfly numbers have dropped dramatically, with some monarch butterfly populations declining by 95%. Nearly a quarter of the 4,000 native wild bee species in America are inching toward extinction. And these are just the species we’ve been able to accurately measure.
This isn’t just a biodiversity issue. It’s a bona fide ecological crisis. Insects form the foundation of food webs. They pollinate our crops, feed birds and fish, break down organic matter and even help aerate soil. When insects suffer, the ripple effects can be seen in the populations of other species, the makeup of nearby meadows, and even the health of entire ecosystems. Without insects, food chains unravel, crops become more expensive, and the entire natural world grows quieter and less diverse.
One cause of insect decline stands out above the rest
There’s no single factor behind the “insect apocalypse.” Habitat loss, climate change, invasive species and pollution all play major roles in their decline. But one cause in particular stands out for just how widespread, harmful and often unnecessary it has proven to be. And that is neonicotinoid pesticides.
Neonicotinoids, known as neonics for short, are pesticides designed to attack the nervous systems of insects. They’re used heavily in gardening, landscaping and agriculture—in fact, today, an estimated 160 million acres of American farmland are being treated by these toxic chemicals. These pesticides are so harmful that they are largely responsible for a 48-fold increase in the toxicity of American farmlands since neonics’ widespread commercial introduction in the 1980s.
So why are neonics so harmful? Well, neonics don’t just kill pests. They impair bees’ ability to fly, feed and navigate back to their hives. They harm butterflies, beetles and even aquatic insects when the chemicals leach into nearby streams. And they can linger in the soil and plants for years, meaning their impact spreads far beyond when and where they’re first applied.
Neonics are also often used to coat seeds, with 70-80% of corn, soy and cotton seeds being covered in these pesticides. Unlike spraying, this allows the chemicals to soak into the plant’s tissue, meaning the whole plant—roots, leaves, pollen and nectar—can become toxic to insects. This is especially problematic for bees, who may bring contaminated nectar or pollen back to their hive, exposing other bees and their young to these deadly toxins.
While pollinators like bees get the most attention, the damage neonics cause extends across species. From moths to mayflies, dragonflies to wasps, many unsung facilitators of healthy ecosystems are being swept away by these deadly pesticides. And when invasive species, disease, climate change and habitat loss are also present, exposure to even small doses of neonics can push individuals, and even entire species, to the breaking point.
Our campaign to end the retail sale of neonics
Environment America and our national network have been working to eliminate some of the most dangerous and unnecessary uses of neonics—starting with the products found on store shelves.
Many neonics are often sold directly to consumers as lawn and garden pesticides, coated seeds or as part of fertilizer blends. These products are often overused, misapplied or entirely unneeded, and yet they pose a real threat to pollinators and local ecosystems.
Amazon
We’ve been calling on Amazon, one of the largest retailers in the world, to stop selling neonic-containing products altogether. From insect pesticides to “weed and feed” products, Amazon continues to offer neonic-laced items that end up in backyards, playgrounds and green spaces across the country, killing pollinators and devastating insect life.
Amazon may be able to ship us pretty much anything we can imagine, but even Amazon can’t same-day-deliver a new species.
Target
Target is another major retailer we’ve petitioned to stop the sale of neonics. Despite growing awareness of pollinator decline, the company still sells neonic-containing pesticides on its shelves and websites. We’re urging Target to be part of the solution by removing these harmful and unnecessary products from its market.
Target may have some of the best deals around, but even they can’t put a price on healthy ecosystems and abundant food chains.
Home Depot
Home Depot took a big step in 2018 when it phased out plants pre-treated with neonic pesticides.
However, since then, the company has stalled in removing these killer toxins from its shelves, as Home Depot still sells both neonic-based pesticides and fertilizers. We’re pushing for Home Depot to finish the job by removing all bee-killing neonic pesticides from its inventory.
Home Depot may have everything you need to complete your project or renovation, but even the store devoted to “doers” can’t help us rebuild ecosystems devoid of insect life.
Bayer
We’ve also been focusing our campaign on Bayer, the global agrochemical company that produces many of the most common pesticides. After acquiring Monsanto, Bayer expanded its influence in American agriculture, yet it continues to manufacture chemicals that contribute to the widespread collapse of our pollinator and insect populations. We’re calling on Bayer to stop producing and promoting neonics and instead transition toward pollinator-safe practices and products.
Sure, Bayer may be able to afford a $63 billion merger, but even with its deep pockets, the conglomerate can’t buy back extinct species and lost biodiversity.
A moment to act against the insect apocalypse
The insect apocalypse is a moment to take action. We know what’s causing this and we know what needs to change. And we’re already seeing reasons to hope, from progress in retail campaigns, to new state laws and growing habitat restoration projects.
But reversing insect decline will take more. More voices, more pressure and more action.
At Environment America, we’ll keep calling on companies and others to remove the products that poison insects and pollinators from store shelves and our landscapes.
Let’s make sure the next generation grows up in a world that still hums, buzzes and blooms every spring.
