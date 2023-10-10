Key takeaways

Shiba Memu’s presale is now close to the $3.7 million mark.

The cryptocurrency market is underperforming due to the ongoing geopolitical crisis in the Middle East.

The cryptocurrency market is off to a rocky start this week, with the prices of most cryptocurrencies down by more than 1%. Despite the current bearish situation, Shiba Memu’s presale continues to hit new milestones.

Bitcoin dips towards 27,500

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market cap, has lost 1% of its value over the past 24 hours. At press time, the price of Bitcoin stands at $27,590 per coin. The bearish performance so far this week comes following a geopolitical crisis between Israel and Palestine.

The total cryptocurrency market cap has also dropped to the $1.07 trillion mark. Market analysts expect further volatility in the cryptocurrency market over the coming days.

What is Shiba Memu?

The ongoing volatility in the crypto market hasn’t dampened interest in Shiba Memu’s presale. The project is now approaching an important milestone and could be achieved in the coming days.

Shiba Memu is a meme token project that seeks to ease the way people and organisations handle marketing campaigns. The project is leveraging the powers of blockchain and AI technologies to offer real-world value to users.

At the moment, Shiba Memu is still in its presale stage. However, investors have pledged millions of dollars to the project. The stage two presale has now raised nearly $3.7 million.

The team explained that it would use blockchain and AI to develop an unstoppable, entirely self-sufficient marketing powerhouse. With Shiba Memu, users can carry out a wide range of marketing activities.

Shiba Memu will also operate 24/7, thanks to its use of AI. The technology will work all the time to identify ideal creative scenarios and develop excellent marketing campaigns for users.

Its launch as a meme project comes following the rise in the popularity of meme coins over the last three years. Meme coins have become important in the crypto industry, growing from a market cap of $0 in 2019 to $32 billion in 2023.

Shiba Memu differs from thousands of other meme projects thanks to the fact that it offers real-world use cases. When using Shiba Memu, the AI helps users develop their marketing strategies, write their PRs, and promote their services and products on relevant forums and various social media platforms. At the moment, Shiba Memu operates on BNBChain and Ethereum.

Shiba Memu’s presale nears $3.7 million

The cryptocurrency market has been bearish since the start of the week, but the investment in Shiba Memu continues to grow. The project is currently in its stage two presale and has raised $3.692 million so far. At this rate, Shiba Memu could hit the $4 million mark soon.

With the funds obtained from the presale, Shiba Memu will develop its AI technology and a suite of other products.

Should you invest in Shiba Memu right away?

The decision to invest in a project lies with the investor. However, investors should carry out in-depth research about a project before investing in them. Shiba Memu has proven to be a unique meme project and could gain massive adoption in the near term.

Shiba Memu will help users to handle marketing campaigns with ease. Shiba Memu’s SHMU token could rally higher in the coming months and years once it gets listed on exchanges and gets the right level of adoption.