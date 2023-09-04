Shrikhand is a creamy, delicious dessert made using yogurt, sugar,flavorings & garnished with chopped nuts. Shrikhand is a rich dessert option after a weekend lunch and its taste lingers for long. Shrikhand is a soothing dessert for the scorching summer with just minimal ingredients. Let us learn to make Shrikhand Recipe with step by step pictures and video.

Shrikhand is a simple dessert made with sweetened yogurt, sugar, cardamom and saffron. This simple dessert is perfect for a after dinner treat, serve it chilled and am sure you will love it.

About Shrikhand

Shrikhand is a popular Indian dessert which is very popularly made during Janmashtami. It is a sweet dish made from strained yogurt or hung curd to which sugar is added flavored with cardamom and saffron. The dish has a creamy and smooth texture and is often garnished with chopped nuts like almonds, pistachios, and sometimes even saffron strands.

I have shared the traditional method of making Shrikhand Recipe which involves hanging curd in a muslin cloth to allow the whey to drain out, resulting in a thicker creamy consistency. Once the curd is well-drained, it is mixed with sugar, milk and flavorings such as cardamom and saffron, garnished with nuts then chilled before serving.

Shrikhand is not only great in taste but also known for its cooling properties, making it a popular treat during the hot summer months in India. Shrikhand is often enjoyed as a dessert or a sweet dish after a meal. It is also a popular dish during festive occasions and celebrations in India, especially during festivals like Janmashtami, Diwali, and Navratri.

Why you will love this recipe?

Looking for last minute ideas to make a quick dessert or a festival sweet for Janmashtami then this Shrikhand is perfect.

Simple and easy to grab with just 5 ingredients you can make this dessert.

Shrikhand Ingredients

Curd – Use thick curd which has less water content. Hung it for a while to get hung curd.

Use thick curd which has less water content. Hung it for a while to get hung curd. Milk – Use boiled warm milk. Using full fat milk is recommended for this recipe.

Use boiled warm milk. Using full fat milk is recommended for this recipe. Sweetner – Use white sugar or brown sugar or cane sugar.

Use white sugar or brown sugar or cane sugar. Flavoring – Cardamom and saffron are the main flavoring used here.

– Cardamom and saffron are the main flavoring used here. Garnish – Pistachios is used for garnish. You can use other chopped nuts too.

Shrikhand Recipe Step by Step

1.Take 1 big cardamom – peel off the skin and discard it. Crush the inner seeds coarsely and set aside.

2.Soak 10 to 12 strands of saffron in 2 tbsp warm milk. It is boiled warm milk.

3.Crush saffron well or mix it for the saffron to get blended well in the milk.

4.Add 1.5 cups curd to a clean muslin cloth.

5.Bring the edges of the cloth together to the center and squeeze excess water. You can even tie it and hang it for all the water to drain and that is the reason it is called hung curd.

6.Once most water drains place a hand mortar and pestle on it and set aside to rest for 1 hour.

7.By now the hung curd will be ready open.

8.Transfer it to a bowl. This will be around 1 cup of hung curd.

9.Scrap the cloth and transfer the hung curd completely.

10.First mix it well to make it smooth.

11. Smooth textured as you can see.

12.Add saffron milk, 2 tablespoon powdered sugar,crushed cardamom.

Pin

13.Mix it well

15.Creamy shrikhand is ready. Spoon it in a bowl and garnish with saffron and chopped nuts. Chill it atleast for 30 minutes before serving.

Serve chilled!

Expert Tips

Use thick curd for hanging to get more quantity of hung curd.

Adjust sugar according to your liking.

You can even add chopped nuts in shrikhand.

Shrikhand becomes more thick after chilling it in fridge.

Use curd that is not sour.

Serving & Storage Suggestion

Shrikhand tastes great by itself but if you want you can garnish with nuts and serve. But always serve chilled as it tastes best. It keeps well in room temperature for a day and for 2 days in fridge.

FAQS

1.Can I freeze Shrikhand?

Yes you can freeze shrikhand for about a month. Thaw and adjust the consistency by adding warm milk then serve it.

2.What can I replace hung curd with?

You can use greek yogurt replacing hung curd. Greek yogurt is usually thick so hanging is not needed. Alternatively sour cream can also be used.

3.Can I skip sugar?

Yes you can skip sugar but this dessert is sweetened yogurt so would taste a bit bland without sugar.

4.What other flavorings can I use?

Mango – Add 1/2 cup mango pulo to this to make Mango Shrikhand. Add cardamom and saffron.

– Add 1/2 cup mango pulo to this to make Mango Shrikhand. Add cardamom and saffron. Chocolate – Add 2 tbsp cocoa powder to warm milk and add it. Garnish with chopped chocolate.

– Add 2 tbsp cocoa powder to warm milk and add it. Garnish with chopped chocolate. Rose – Add 1/4 tsp rose essence and pink food color if you want.

5.Can I make Shrikhand ahead of time?

Yes you can make Shrikhand the previous day or 2 days prior and refrigerate it. It may get thicker when chilled so adjust with little warm milk accordingly.

