According to the Highways tracking website Inrix, the A528 near Colemere is reportedly closed both ways following an accident between there and the tetchill Moor turn off.

According to the Inrix, the accident is affecting traffic.

It said: “A528 both ways closed, slow traffic due to accident between the Colmere turn off (Colemere) and the Tetchill Moor turn off (Kenwick).

“Affecting traffic between Ellesmere and Cockshutt.”

Commuters are urged to find alternative routes.