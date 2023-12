One crew from the town was sent to Jebb Court, a retirement village in Dairy Grove, at around 7.25pm on December 25.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman confirmed the person had to be rescued.

They said: “One person was rescued from the lift using small tools and a lift key.”

A stop message was sent to SFRS control around 20 minutes later to confirm no further support was needed.