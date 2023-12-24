The Chirk Bank Methodist Church shattered the original price guide that stood at a modest £75,000, and now owners are renovating it into a three-bedroom home.

In the design and access statement the new owner hopes to retain the historical and architectural significance of the building.

It read: “The key objectives of the conversion are to retain the historical and architectural significance of the building ensuring the development does not adversely affect the visual, ecological, geological features of the surrounding environment.

“The proposal incorporates the existing traditional style of the building and will ensure that the design maintains and enriches the character of the area.”

They believe that the conversion will “breathe new life” into the building.

The report read: “The proposed conversion of the Methodist Church into a single dwelling house is intended to breathe new life into a prominent, period building and will therefore contribute positively to the local built environment.

“The design respects the heritage of the structure, recognising the historic layout and ensuring the existing fabric of the building is maintained.”

It was also described that the sale, which took place in July, demonstrates that it can no longer be a place of worship.

“Therefore the conversion of the church to a single dwelling house would ensure the building’s survival and continued use for many years to come, whilst preserving its architectural value”, they added.

Shropshire Council has imposed a few conditions to the refurbishment.

These include a minimum of one external woodcrete bat box or integrated bat brick, suitable for nursery or summer roosting for small crevice dwelling bat species, and another one artificial nest, of either integrated brick design or external box design, suitable for sparrows.

Lastly a lightning plan needs to be submitted, to demonstrate that it will not imapact on ecological networks and sensitive features.

The planning committee said: “The submitted scheme shall be designed to take into account the advice on lighting set out in the Bat Conservation Trust’s Guidance Note 08/18 Bats and artificial lighting in the UK.

“The development shall be carried out strictly in accordance with the approved details and thereafter retained for the lifetime of the development.”