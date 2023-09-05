The company, which offers customers a range of items from homeware to garden and much more, had long been rumoured to be taking over the empty former Morrisons building in Beatrice Street.

But now Shropshire Council has confirmed that a 15-year lease has been signed by The Range, which includes the unit and its surrounding car park.

Customers of the store will be able to park free-of-charge for two hours, and the confirmation is a major boost for Oswestry.

Mark Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, and Shropshire Councillor for Gobowen, Selattyn and Weston Rhyn, said he was delighted with the news.

“This is great news for Oswestry, for both its residents and local economy,” said Cllr Jones, who is a former mayor and current town councillor.

“Local people will know this premises has remained vacant for quite some time, and we’re really pleased to welcome a national retailer to the town.

“We want our market towns to have strong, healthy economies, and this is a core principle of The Shropshire Plan, and of the Future Oswestry Group.

“Not only do residents have a new place to shop, but The Range coming to Oswestry means we also have a new employer in town too.

“I look forward to the site coming back into use.”

The news forms part of the wider ambitions for Oswestry and its economic development and aligns with feedback from the Future Oswestry masterplan consultation, undertaken in February 2022.

The feedback identified the Cambrian Gateway area as an integral location within the town, and supported bringing the old Morrisons site back into reuse for leisure or retail.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, added: “Local residents told us they wanted to see this area of Oswestry become an integral location in town during the masterplan consultation.

“This announcement means we’ve listened to the feedback, and we hope Oswestry shoppers will head to The Range when it opens.”

Duncan Kerr, local Shropshire Councillor for Oswestry South, also welcomed the confirmation.

He said: “This is brilliant news and shows that businesses have confidence in Oswestry.

“Let’s hope that this can be a spur to the rejuvenation of the Cambrian railway building and this whole area of the town.”